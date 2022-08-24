Jill Biden Now Has a Covid-19 Rebound Case

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The first lady’s coronavirus levels have spiked again, indicating a rebound case of the virus, her deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, confirmed on Twitter. Jill Biden tested negative in a routine test on Tuesday, but positive during an antigen test Wednesday afternoon. She is currently not exhibiting any symptoms. Biden himself tested negative Wednesday but will still mask for 10 days indoors in accordance with CDC guidelines. The president’s wife first fell ill Aug. 15 on a vacation to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where she had some cold-like symptoms. She was put on antiviral drug Paxlovid, which officials believe is the cause of the resurgence. She is currently recovering at the couple’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

