ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qPN8_0hTmGdpk00
A castle for sale in Oakland County, Mich., is listed for $2.5 million. Photo courtesy of Signature Sotheby's International Realty

The home cost $10 million to build and has 26 rooms, an elevator, five fireplaces, five bathrooms and secret rooms, hidden doors and passageways. It has six furnaces and six air conditioner units and comes with a four-car garage, according to the listing at Signature Sotheby's International Realty in Michigan.

"This Medieval castle on 6+ acres surrounded by a wrought iron fence and two gated towers is the perfect private palace," the listing reads. "The frame is built with 60 tons of steel and construction took over 6 years utilizing artisans from all over the world. The castle is 60 feet tall, or taller than a 4 story building."

The home was built in 1990 by the late James LeBlanc, an engineer who made a Christmas 1969 promise to his wife Vera to build her a castle.

"Not just a family home, it's a fortress in many ways," listing agent Mike Kuligowski said .

The listing said the home offers "kings and queens" a chance to "live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants."

According to a description kept in the home's library, "Although the castle remains authentic to this period design -- it is constructed completely of modern materials."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 36

Ghost
7d ago

Great deal!! If I had the money 💰 and a big family 👪 although living alone is King 🤴 too? ♡

Reply
4
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Business
1240 WJIM

Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings And Queens#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Peasants#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot

A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Oakland Press

Labor Day weekend festivals, fairs and walks happening in metro Detroit

For Metro Detroit residents who are not traveling on Labor Day weekend, there’s a number of festivals, walks and other activities happening in the area. • First Congregational Church Labor Day Car Show & Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, antiques, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, 248-394-0200, facebook.com/fcclarkston.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
437K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy