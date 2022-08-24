Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.

A castle for sale in Oakland County, Mich., is listed for $2.5 million. Photo courtesy of Signature Sotheby's International Realty

The home cost $10 million to build and has 26 rooms, an elevator, five fireplaces, five bathrooms and secret rooms, hidden doors and passageways. It has six furnaces and six air conditioner units and comes with a four-car garage, according to the listing at Signature Sotheby's International Realty in Michigan.

"This Medieval castle on 6+ acres surrounded by a wrought iron fence and two gated towers is the perfect private palace," the listing reads. "The frame is built with 60 tons of steel and construction took over 6 years utilizing artisans from all over the world. The castle is 60 feet tall, or taller than a 4 story building."

The home was built in 1990 by the late James LeBlanc, an engineer who made a Christmas 1969 promise to his wife Vera to build her a castle.

"Not just a family home, it's a fortress in many ways," listing agent Mike Kuligowski said .

The listing said the home offers "kings and queens" a chance to "live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants."

According to a description kept in the home's library, "Although the castle remains authentic to this period design -- it is constructed completely of modern materials."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com