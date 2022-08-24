ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — One man was killed and six other men were injured when two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A silver Lexus pulled into the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues about 12:30 p.m. and fired at a group of people sitting and standing on the corner, police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference. The shooters then got back in the car and drove away, he said.

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business is unconscionable,” Harrison said.

Two shooting victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and five others went to a nearby hospital on their own, Harrison said. One of those shooting victims has died, but the rest have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Harrison said.

The shooting happened as U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, Harrison and other officials gathered in east Baltimore to announce initiatives to cut crime. For example, Barron said he has formed a new violent and organized crime section, which he has expanded by 30 new state-funded positions, including prosecutors, investigators and analysts.

Barron also said he has directed his staff to investigate and prosecute repeat violent offenders for any and all wrongdoing that meets priorities, especially fraud, to take violent people off the streets “by any appropriate legal means necessary.” He also said he has directed his staff to review firearms cases for violations of the federal school zones statute.

“It is our job to promote safe communities,” Barron said. “Public safety is a basic right and shouldn’t be too much to ask for, but violence has been at extraordinary rates for far too long, and exceptional times require exceptional actions.”

