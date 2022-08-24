ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Proposed new nursing home rule raises some industry concerns

Requiring nursing homes to submit audited financial reports puts them on regulatory par with Florida hospitals. Florida nursing homes that care for the poor elderly and disabled saw their Medicaid rates increase by hundreds of millions this year but the money came with a catch. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2022 that requires, for the first time, nursing homes to provide the state with year-end audited financial data.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.

Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election

The organization backed all Republicans in its Cabinet-level endorsements this year. The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high. The...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Board of Governors search committee recommends Ray Rodrigues for Chancellor

The Senator said his ambition to lead university system prompted him not to seek re-election. A search committee is recommending Sen. Ray Rodrigues to serve as the next Chancellor for the Florida State University System. In a unanimous recommendation, the search committee made its desire known after interviewing Rodrigues and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Ron DeSantis campaign blasts Gavin Newsom ‘obsession with Florida’ after donation pledge

The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has an “obsession with Florida.”. The aggravated email to supporters came less than 24 hours after Newsom pledged a six-figure donation to Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, in what the Crist campaign believes is a sign of early national enthusiasm for denying DeSantis a second term and a potential presidential run thereafter.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Recount continues in razor-close HD 29 election

If results remain close, a manual recount may be in order. The only election in Florida pitting two sitting state legislators against one another came down to a 26-vote margin. Now, Reps. Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff await results of a machine recount. The process of the machine recount started...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Democrats come together at unity celebration — even a second-place finisher

Negative ads against each other ended, rivals Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist came together for party unity and Val Demings provided a high point. With a bruising Primary season just two days gone, Democrats came together in Florida’s bluest congressional district Thursday to rally for unity behind the party’s November ticket.
FLORIDA STATE

