Erie County, PA

Erie County Community College continues growing

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie County Community College has begun a new academic year, bringing more students than ever into its classrooms.

On Aug. 24, college president Dr. Chris Gray reported that about 350 students had enrolled for classes, taking almost 35,000 credit hours combined.

“That’s a huge growth from last year,” Gray said. The welding program is full, as is the criminal justice program. Not every student in the program will go on to become a welder or a police officer (in fact, many police officer positions do not require a criminal justice degree), but the classes are a start to whatever career they may eventually embark on. “We’re happy to help the students figure out where they want to go.”

It’s been consistent growth. In February, the college reported having about 250 students enrolled. When the college offered its first classes in the fall of 2021, there were about 200 students.

Erie County Community College begins first day of classes

Beginning this academic year, Erie County Community College has teamed up with Erie’s Public Schools to offer a dual degree program. High school juniors will begin taking college courses, and by they time they graduate, they will have earned a high school diploma and two years of college. That’s two years of college at no cost to them.

So far, the college has about 10 students enrolled in the dual degree program.

Another partnership has bloomed this academic year between UPMC and Erie County Community College. UPMC came to the college saying they needed surgical technicians, Gray said, but the college didn’t have the facilities to train technicians. UPMC offered its facilities. The community college then teamed with the University of Pittsburgh to bring in technical training while the community college works to get accreditation.

“(The accreditation) is a five to seven year process, and we’re well on our journey toward it, but not there yet,” Gray said.

Erie County Community College talks challenges, successes during first year

Last year at this time, Erie County Community College was launching its first class ever at a new school. The teachers were new, just like the students. Now, incoming students have second-year students to learn from. And enthusiasm has never waned with the community college’s faculty and staff.

“They understand the work we do and the lives we’re trying to change,” Gray said. The community college has nine full-time faculty members and another 20 part-time faculty members.

The commonwealth has funded the school with about $3.5 million this year. And currently, all Erie County residents can take classes at Erie County Community College for free.

“It’s still free at this point, although that funding is running low,” Gray said. “Classes start all the time with us. Now’s the time while we’ve got (financial) support for them.”

Erie County, PA
ECSS begins new school year with added safety measures

(Erie, Pennsylvania) – The Erie Catholic School System (ECSS) sent a release stating new safety measures being added for the 2022-23 school year. According to the release, ECSS will begin the school year on Monday, August 29 with increased security and added safety measures in each individual school building. Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, […]
ERIE, PA
Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
#Accreditation#High School#K12#Erie S Public Schools
New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront

While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Sports Center rebuilds dome with additional technology

The Erie Sports Center has rebuilt its sports dome that collapsed after heavy snow fell this past January. The dome was built last week and still has a few weeks until sports teams can compete inside. This dome is larger, wider and taller than the previous one, with a new cable system and dome technology. […]
ERIE, PA
