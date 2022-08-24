Read full article on original website
Ruth’s List illuminates new angle to Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats
The second half of the Democratic ticket was once affiliated with the pro-abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is celebrating in anticipation of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to name former board member Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president of United...
Florida Realtors back Ron DeSantis, Jimmy Patronis for re-election
The organization backed all Republicans in its Cabinet-level endorsements this year. The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. The move comes after a real estate boom during reopening efforts in the pandemic and at a time when median home prices in the state remain high. The...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
Karla Hernandez-Mats: Five things to know about Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor
Charlie Crist has chosen the top teacher's union rep in Florida's largest public school district as his running mate. With the Primary Election in the rearview and Gov. Ron DeSantis squarely in his sights, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is picking Miami-born teachers’ union leader Karla Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate.
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Email insights: Ron DeSantis campaign blasts Gavin Newsom ‘obsession with Florida’ after donation pledge
The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has an “obsession with Florida.”. The aggravated email to supporters came less than 24 hours after Newsom pledged a six-figure donation to Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, in what the Crist campaign believes is a sign of early national enthusiasm for denying DeSantis a second term and a potential presidential run thereafter.
Recount continues in razor-close HD 29 election
If results remain close, a manual recount may be in order. The only election in Florida pitting two sitting state legislators against one another came down to a 26-vote margin. Now, Reps. Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff await results of a machine recount. The process of the machine recount started...
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
Democrats come together at unity celebration — even a second-place finisher
Negative ads against each other ended, rivals Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist came together for party unity and Val Demings provided a high point. With a bruising Primary season just two days gone, Democrats came together in Florida’s bluest congressional district Thursday to rally for unity behind the party’s November ticket.
Florida’s latest failed insurer got $74M to take over Citizens policies in 2013. Now, the policies will likely go back to Citizens.
Nine years after it received $74 million from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation for taking over its policies, Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was ordered into liquidation, and most of its policies are likely headed back to Citizens. In February 2013, state regulators approved Weston to take over up to...
Gov. DeSantis cuts tolls for Florida commuters for six months starting Sept. 1
Florida commuters who go through at least 40 tolls per month will see a cut in their tolls. Florida commuters who frequently hit tolls will receive a discount at the end of each month, starting Sept. 1. Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled the SunPass Savings Program at an event in Orlando....
Charlie Crist raises $1M in first 24 hours as Democratic nominee
Attention now turn to the expensive task of unseating Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist raised more than $1 million in his first 24 hours as the official Democratic nominee for Governor. The St. Petersburg Democrat’s campaign announced the seven-figure haul to Florida Politics. The burst in funding came a day after...
Board of Governors search committee recommends Ray Rodrigues for Chancellor
The Senator said his ambition to lead university system prompted him not to seek re-election. A search committee is recommending Sen. Ray Rodrigues to serve as the next Chancellor for the Florida State University System. In a unanimous recommendation, the search committee made its desire known after interviewing Rodrigues and...
Lindsay Cross, Audrey Henson both head into General Election with $220K cash-on-hand
Despite heavy support from the Florida GOP, Henson may face an uphill battle trying to flip the district red. House District 60 opponents Lindsay Cross and Audrey Henson will each start the period before the General Election with roughly $220,000 cash on hand. The pair, who are racing to succeed...
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
Proposed new nursing home rule raises some industry concerns
Requiring nursing homes to submit audited financial reports puts them on regulatory par with Florida hospitals. Florida nursing homes that care for the poor elderly and disabled saw their Medicaid rates increase by hundreds of millions this year but the money came with a catch. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2022 that requires, for the first time, nursing homes to provide the state with year-end audited financial data.
