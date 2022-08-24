ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
disneydining.com

Disney-owned 5,000-acre Wyoming ranch on the market for $71 million

A sprawling ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by the Disney family is now on the market for $71 million. If you are really into Disney nostalgia–and we mean really, really into Disney nostalgia–plus you love the peace and serenity of seclusion and mountain vistas, AND you have $71 million to back your contract, Hall and Hall Ranch Properties of Billings, Montana, has the perfect property for you.
Outsider.com

Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed

The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat

The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?

Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
S. F. Mori

The Cody Steakhouse In Cody, Wyoming, is A Popular Place For Dining

Cowboy Paintings are on the walls(Image is author's) People who visit Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding areas of Wyoming may find themselves in the town of Cody. It is close to Yellowstone and is a place which has several hotels and restaurants for tourists to the region. It is famous for cowboys and western living.
Daily Montanan

Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Endorses Liz Cheney’s Re-Election Campaign

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has weighed in on the upcoming mid-terms, endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyo.) in her re-election campaign. The Republican congresswoman currently serves as Wyoming's sole representative in the United States House of Representatives. She's currently running for re-election in a very difficult political environment, and she turned to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 1) to post a photo of Costner that makes it clear where he stands on her campaign.
Robb Report

This Wyoming Ranch Offers an Elevated Culinary Getaway in a Delightfully Rugged Setting

Clad in a flour-dusted apron, I’m bent over a thin circle of freshly made pasta dough, concentrating as I tentatively fold the edges together to form a tiny, decadent chicken mousse tortellini.  I pause to inspect my handiwork, holding the petite pasta package up to the light pouring in from the massive picture windows behind the glossy demonstration counter at Brush Creek Ranch. Outside, the rolling sagebrush prairie of south-central Wyoming stretches for miles until it runs into the foothills of the Medicine Bow Mountains. “Twist it like this,” says executive sous chef Dylan Therrien, showing me how to wrap the ends...
WYOMING STATE

