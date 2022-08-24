A sprawling ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by the Disney family is now on the market for $71 million. If you are really into Disney nostalgia–and we mean really, really into Disney nostalgia–plus you love the peace and serenity of seclusion and mountain vistas, AND you have $71 million to back your contract, Hall and Hall Ranch Properties of Billings, Montana, has the perfect property for you.

