mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable needs your help!

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCSO INVESTIGATING PORTER SHOOTING DEATH

On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediatel…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigating-porter-shooting-death/
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

CONROE, TX — On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
CONROE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Sheriff: Liberty County Jail fails Jail Commission inspection, receives praise for improvements

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards paid a visit to the Liberty County Jail last week. While Liberty County failed the overall inspection due to overcrowding, the county jail, with a maximum bed space of 291, received praise for numerous inspection points related to recordkeeping, security checks, food service, medical services, hygiene, jail sanitation, recreation logs, suicide logs, and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to Warden Anne Marie Mitchell.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hpd-updates-splendora-officer-involved-shooting/
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW

On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multipl…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigating-homicide-in-sleepy-hollow/
CONROE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Wanted woman arrested for fraudulent credit cards, ID’s and social security cards

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have arrested a wanted woman in north Harris County accused of fraud. On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the female involved in the disturbance was identified as Shamaine Bryant.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
police1.com

Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty

PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

