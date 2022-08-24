Read full article on original website
KHOU
#CollinsStrong | Tomball HS honors family killed by escaped inmate
The school honored Carson Collins' family by presenting his parents with a jersey. Carson was one of five killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!
Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
Texas Right To Life Director Charged With Solicitation Of A Minor
Luke Bowen, Political Director of Texas Right to Life, was arrested on August 3 for solicitation of a minor. Texas Right to Life quickly terminated Mr. Bowen’s employment on the same day. The arrest was the result of a sting operation by Montgomery County Internet Crime Against Children. Bowen...
mocomotive.com
MCSO INVESTIGATING PORTER SHOOTING DEATH
On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediatel…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigating-porter-shooting-death/
mocomotive.com
Gov. Abbott to attend Montgomery County mothers’ event to honor sons lost to addiction
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When substance addiction took the lives of their sons, four Montgomery County mothers decided they wanted to prevent other parents from feeling the grief they now live with. Sarah Hall, Kim Rosinski, Kathy Posey and Sherry Barton met in…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
CONROE, TX — On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
mocomotive.com
Texas Right to Life fires political director accused of online solicitation of minor, organization says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Right to Life political director was fired the same day he was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to the anti-abortion rights organization. Lucas Bowen was arrested in early August for the alleged crime, according to the Montgomery County…
bluebonnetnews.com
Sheriff: Liberty County Jail fails Jail Commission inspection, receives praise for improvements
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards paid a visit to the Liberty County Jail last week. While Liberty County failed the overall inspection due to overcrowding, the county jail, with a maximum bed space of 291, received praise for numerous inspection points related to recordkeeping, security checks, food service, medical services, hygiene, jail sanitation, recreation logs, suicide logs, and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to Warden Anne Marie Mitchell.
Harris County accused of violating state defunding police law
HOUSTON — Texas officials have accused the state’s most populous county of defunding some of its law enforcement agencies in violation of a new law that prevents such funding cuts. In a letter sent on Monday, Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar alleged leaders in Harris County reduced funding for...
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hpd-updates-splendora-officer-involved-shooting/
mocomotive.com
Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the…
mocomotive.com
MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW
On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multipl…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigating-homicide-in-sleepy-hollow/
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
bluebonnetnews.com
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
cw39.com
Wanted woman arrested for fraudulent credit cards, ID’s and social security cards
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have arrested a wanted woman in north Harris County accused of fraud. On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the female involved in the disturbance was identified as Shamaine Bryant.
police1.com
Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty
PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
