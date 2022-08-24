Read full article on original website
LANE CLOSURES THIS WEEK ON FM 1484
Northbound and southbound from McRae Lake Rd to E Williams Rd. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily (Excluding the Weekend(s)) from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM through Wednesday, August 31. One lane of two will be closed. You will still be able to get through, just be sure to mind the flaggers.
I-45 AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH
At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodlands Parkway to I-45 southbound is. He was deceased. It is unknown exactly how many vehicles struck him but at least one vehicle suffered tire damage. Several others stopped to attempt to render aid but it was too late. A wrecker driver who was southbound saw a motorcycle traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder and that was when he saw the pedestrian. The motorcyclist saw the victim also and turned around to see if they could help. Montgomery Coutny Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to rule out a suicide. DPS then took over the investigation of a fatal crash. The victim was being transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. There was no identification on the victim. In years past before the Montgomery County Wrecker rotation, there would have been multiple wreckers blocking traffic. Tonight that was made up of over a dozen patrol cars. But even that wasn’t enough as with the left lane remaining open a pickup sideswiped a patrol car, ripping the mirror off. That truck kept going.
INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON SH 242
SH 242 has been under construction for years. Recently the overpass was completed at FM 1314. However, the old asphalt road is being replaced with concrete which is utilizing just one side of the overpass. The approaches to both sides are marked with yellow divider sticks in the center of the road up until you pass the exit ramps. Then one sign shows that traffic is two-way. Yellow traffic buttons line the center. The overhead illumination lights are not yet working. There have been several crashes at the location already and Saturday night was no different. Just after 10:30 pm, two young ladies were eastbound in their Toyota Corolla. They had passed the FM 1314 exit and were just starting up the incline of the overpass in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Santa Fe was westbound and had just passed the entrance ramp from FM 1314 going westbound. He was descending from the overpass when he crossed the center line and struck the two women headon. Both women were trapped in their Toyota. The driver of the Honda was not injured and according to a witness disposed of several beer cans in the grass on the north side of SH 242. Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. On arrival firefighters first feared a child was involved as an empty child seat was in the middle of the road. They quickly learned no child was involved but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped. The passenger was removed quickly and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped. Firefighters worked for over 20-minutes using tools to remove the doors and raise the dash of the driver. She was transported in critical but stable condition. DPS investigated the crash and field sobriety tests showed the Honda driver was intoxicated. He was arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office placed a hold on both vehicles and had Milstead, the contracted wrecker for the District Attorney remove the vehicles from the scene and transport them to secure storage for further investigation. SH 242 reopened at 1 am.
MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW
On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
AUTO VS BICYCLE CRASH
Just after 8pm Porter Fire was dispatched to a reported auto vs bicycle. Units arrived on the scene to find a female bicyclist on the ground with a head injury. According to witnesses, the driver was westbound on FM 1314 at the traffic light ai I-69. As the light changed and he started to proceed through the intersection, the female who was southbound rode directly in front of him ignoring the no-walk signal at the intersection. She was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition by MCHD.
SHOOTING IN TAMINA
We are still awaiting details from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office of the shooting Wednesday night in Tamina. We will update as soon as we have additional details.
PEARLAND POLICE RECOVER 17 PALLETS OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS
Pearland area law enforcement agencies recently concluded a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area. Today the Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the Alvin Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston, executed search warrants at three residences and three commercial properties within the Pearland area as part of the large-scale, multi-agency investigation into the organized theft group. These search warrants resulted in the recovery of seventeen pallets of catalytic converters and additional assets. The five individuals arrested pursuant to state arrest warrants for the felony charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for their alleged roles in the theft ring were Henri Pham 59YOA, Le Quoc 39YOA, Timothy Ngo 51YOA, Tram Le 48YA, and Tran Le 45YOA.
MCSO INVESTIGATING PORTER SHOOTING DEATH
On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
POLICE LOOKING FOR TACO TRUCK ROBBER
Houston police need the public’s help searching for a gunman involved in multiple food truck robberies in north Houston. Houston police need the public’s help searching for a gunman involved in multiple food truck robberies in north Houston. The man has allegedly robbed at least 12 robberies at...
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County Forensic Services. Sergeant S. Duvall and Officers D. Inocencio, J. Luna...
HPD investigating child shot in the hand in northwest Houston
An investigation is underway in northwest Houston after police said a child was accidentally shot in the hand. On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial after reports of a shooting. At the scene, police said their initial report was that...
DON’T FORGET PUBLIC HEARING FRIDAY MORNING IN COMMISSIONERS COURT TO SET BUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR AND SET TAX RATE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS’ COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022 AT 9:30 A.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS COURTROOM OF THE ALAN B. SADLER COMMISSIONERS COURT BUILDING LOCATED IN CONROE, TEXAS ON 501 NORTH THOMPSON, 4TH FLOOR, SUITE 402, FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSIDERING TAKING ACTION ON MATTERS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COURT DURING THE FOLLOWING AGENDA:
Is Harris County defunding police in proposed 2023 budget?
There’s a major holdup in how Harris County could spend billions of tax dollars, and it all centers on how much money is going to law enforcement. There’s a major holdup in how Harris County could spend billions of your tax dollars, and it all centers on how much money is going to law enforcement.
Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate
A 43-year-old local man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon tomorrow at 2 p.m. A federal grand jury returned the indictment on July 21. Merlan is charged with allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance to the FBI on May 11. He allegedly caused damage in excess of $1000. If convicted, Merlan faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The Federal Protection Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of the FBI, Houston Police Department and General Services Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Porto is prosecuting the case.
