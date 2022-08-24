ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

papreplive.com

The Reporter/Montgomery Media/Times Herald Boys Soccer Previews

Trips to the state title match are starting to become routine for boys’ soccer teams in The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media area. Last fall, Archbishop Wood and Faith Christian Academy represented the area in the PIAA 3A and A title games respectively while La Salle was a win away, falling in the 4A semifinals. North Penn and Abington also qualified for states in 4A, as did Lansdale Catholic in 2A, making for plenty of representation in all the state tournaments and that’s before including Germatown Academy’s appearance in the PAISAA title match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Haverford, PA
Delaware County, PA
Haverford, PA
papreplive.com

A quick first start for QB Koehler in Perkiomen Valley’s 66-6 blowout of Penn Wood

GRATERFORD >> Danny Koehler’s first career start lasted only a half. That was a good thing, not bad, for Koehler and the Perkiomen Valley football team. Koehler, the new Vikings’ starting quarterback after backing up Ethan Kohler the past two seasons, earned himself a spot back on the bench in the second half of Friday’s 66-6 opening night win over Penn Wood at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Montgomery Media/Times Herald Local Roundup: Wissahickon boys soccer rolls over Southern Lehigh

Wissahickon 5, Southern Lehigh 1: Michael Om scored a goal and an assist as the Trojans rolled the opening-day win on Friday. Souderton 5, CB West 2: Giuseppe Sirchia picked up a pair of goals both off assists from Nolah Hughes as the Indians started strong in SOL play on Friday. Brayden Power, Colin Hughes and Ty Quintois also scored goals for the Indians.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Big plays lift Academy Park to victory over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Unionville defense played tough all night, but a couple of big plays by Academy Park spelled the difference in the Knights’ 12-7 victory on the road at Unionville, in the season opener for both teams. “This was a big win, a good win, over a good...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Coatesville rolls over Pennsbury in season opener

CALN >> Even though Coatesville was were hit hard by graduation, Friday night at Red Raider Stadium the Coatesville football team fired a very loud warning shot to the rest of the Ches-Mont League and District 1 that they are poised to stay at or near the top District 1 again this season.
COATESVILLE, PA
James Falk
papreplive.com

Mistakes doom WC East as Vikes fall to Manheim Central in opener

WEST GOSHEN >> In the end, Manheim Central clearly established they were the better team at Harold I . Zimmerman field, Friday night. Any chance West Chester East had to at least compete and gain some grit, however, was denied by self-inflicted mistakes. The visiting Barons scored four non-offensive touchdowns...
MANHEIM, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford scores opening win over Gov. Mifflin, 21-10

SHILLINGTON >> Spring-Ford started its season with a win on Friday night. The Rams were stout on defense and relied on the arm of sophomore quarterback Matt Zollers to earn a 21-10 win over Gov. Mifflin in a non-league game. “Overall, we’ll take the W,” Spring-Ford coach Chad Brubaker said....
SHILLINGTON, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Aug. 26): Kavanagh lifts Methacton soccer over Exeter in OT

Methacton 2, Exeter 1 OT: Cole Larcinese set up Braden Kavanagh’s game-winner with three minutes left in overtime to give the Warriors a win in their opener. Goals: Methacton-Tiago Rundle, Braden Kavanagh; Exeter-Leo Myers. Assists: M-Cole Kleger, Cole Larcinese. Saves: M-Wyatt Stemier 2; E-Gavin Marr 3. Phoenixville 3, Great...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Back-to-back: Brunson, Caffrey carry Pottsgrove past Methacton

POTTSGROVE >> Good things come to those who wait, according to the old saying. So after a scoreless first half, the fans at Pennypacker Field on Friday night found themselves plenty entitled to an exciting finish. Pottsgrove running backs Amir Brunson and Bryce Caffrey provided the fireworks. Brunson rushed for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley rallies to defeat Phoenixville in season opener

East Whiteland >> Great Valley made its football season opener a good one for the home fans, defeating Phoenixville, 27-20, Friday evening. The Patriots started slowly, falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter and gaining not a single first down in the opening stanza. Fortunately for the home crowd, Patriot...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

CB East’s Kaveena Ponamgi rallies to 1st singles win against Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Central Bucks East senior Kaveena Ponamgi found herself in a familiar position Thursday morning – going into a tiebreaker with Wissahickon’s Yi Yi Huang. Ponamgi won the first four points of the race-to-10 third set and, like she did in a tournament over the summer, won the tiebreaker to win the match. She won the first singles match 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4) at Wissahickon High School.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Week 1 Preview: Old rivals Boyertown, Upper Perkiomen stick together as area readies for opening night

It’s a new era in Boyertown football – but it’ll start against a familiar foe. When the Bears take the field on Friday night for the first time under new coach Justin Konnick, they’ll do so against Upper Perkiomen in a rivalry both schools have made a priority despite the divisional split in 2016. It will be the 22nd season in a row the teams have met and the 65th overall meeting (Boyertown leads the series 43-19-3).
BOYERTOWN, PA
philasd.org

George Washington High School’s Competitive Cheer Makes History

George Washington High School’s (GWHS) Competitive Cheer team is making history, becoming the first team in the School District of Philadelphia to make it to National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) High School Nationals, the largest all star cheerleading competition in the world. Three-time reigning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District XII...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

