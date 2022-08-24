SYRACUSE — Did you know the Syracuse Public Library now has two book clubs? These clubs include its long-running adult book club and its newer young adult book club. The adult book club will read “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir” by Jenny Lawson during September, tying into Banned Book Week, Sept. 18-24. In this memoir, Lawson takes readers on a hilarious journey, recalling her bizarre upbringing in rural Texas, her devastatingly awkward high school years and her relationship with her long-suffering husband, Victor.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO