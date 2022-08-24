Read full article on original website
Patricia Sue Wysong
Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, Goshen, formerly of Kendallville and Michigan, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brickyard Health Care, Mishawaka. She was born May 30, 1946, in Goshen. Surviving are a son: James (Alissa) Wysong, Osceola; and three granddaughters. Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers:...
Mitchell L. ‘Mickey’ Dulworth — UPDATED
Mitchell L. “Mickey” Dulworth, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday. Aug. 25, 2022. On April 28, 1984, he married Vickey (Himes) Dulworth; she survives. Mickey is also survived by sons, Jarred (Erica) Dulworth, North Manchester, Joshua (Ashley) Dulworth, Warsaw and Christopher Dulworth, Cookeville, Tenn.; daughters, Anita Moore, Warsaw and Tracy (Michael) Cotton, Alabama; brothers, Richard Dulworth, Warsaw and Hubert (Kerri) Dulworth, Crossville, Tenn.; sisters, Debra Carter, Overton Tenn. and Peggy Elliott, Warsaw; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mahlon Martin
Mahlon Martin, 85, Syracuse, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, following an illness at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Hannah Mary Martin, his companion of 62 years. Surviving...
Frank L. Bever
Frank L. Bever, 101, North Manchester, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Timbercrest Senior Living Center, North Manchester. Frank was born April 21, 1921. Frank married Olive Leedy on April 12, 1947; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five sons, Jerry (Karen) Bever, Warsaw, Thomas (Ruth Ann)...
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
Kenneth ‘Ken’ E. Goshert — UPDATED
Kenneth “Ken” E. Goshert, 90, formerly of Milford, died at 5:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Paddock Spring Healthcare, Warsaw. He was born June 19, 1932, in Warsaw, to Donald E. and Ethel M. (Warren) Goshert. He was a lifetime Milford area resident and graduated in 1950...
La Porte Home Featured on Network TV Show
(La Porte, IN) - A house in La Porte has been featured on a major network television show. The A&E Network show “Move or Improve” was in the Maple City a few months ago to tape an episode. The premise of the show is a homebuyer who is contemplating fixing up their current home, or just buying another one.
Robert L. Haney
Robert L. Haney, 93, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Center in Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Fort Wayne. He married Joy J. Pettigrew on March 3, 1950. He is survived by his son: Lt. Col. Mark (Mary) Haney (RET U.S....
James Garfield Hirsch
James Garfield Hirsch, 83, South Bend, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at home in South Bend. He was born Nov. 30, 1938. He married Deborah Lee Hirsch; she survives in South Bend. James is also survived by his sister, Linda (Dennis) Clark, Lakeville, his stepbrother, Kenneth Sipress;...
Sue ‘Susie’ Ellen Steller
Sue “Susie” Ellen (Elliott) Steller, 75, Cromwell, died at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Elkhart, the daughter of Arthur and Lois (Hartman) Elliott. On May 17, 2003, she married Mike Steller at The Rock Church, Syracuse.
Thongbay Vannarath
Thongbay Vannarath, 76, Goshen, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Khammoune, Laos. She was married to Khamseng Vonnarath. He preceded her in death. She is survived by six sons: Oudone, Somsamouni, Oudaphone, Sinthasone, Nirandone and Phonechanh Vannarath; a daughter: Bounthavy Vannarath;...
Book Clubs Announce September Picks At Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — Did you know the Syracuse Public Library now has two book clubs? These clubs include its long-running adult book club and its newer young adult book club. The adult book club will read “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir” by Jenny Lawson during September, tying into Banned Book Week, Sept. 18-24. In this memoir, Lawson takes readers on a hilarious journey, recalling her bizarre upbringing in rural Texas, her devastatingly awkward high school years and her relationship with her long-suffering husband, Victor.
Lawrence Marvin Kirby
Lawrence Marvin Kirby, 90, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born June 4, 1932. He is survived by his sister, Diana Bergman, Wabash; sister-in-law Regina Kirby, New Jersey; and brother-in-law Dirk Walters, California. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral...
Progress on new dinosaur museum and chocolate factory
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 23 minutes...
Warsaw Optimist Club Golf Outing Sep. 20
WARSAW — The 15th annual Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Golf Outing is an excellent opportunity to have a great time while supporting the youth of the community. The event will take place Tuesday, Sep. 20, at Stonehenge Golf Course, Winona Lake. Through the community’s generosity, the Optimist Club has raised over $110,000 to support programs for local youth through their annual golf outing.
John D. ‘Possum’ Hemphill
John D. “Possum” Hemphill, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Fort Wayne. He was born June 20, 1962. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Katrina Wilcox; his daughter, Jazelyn Hemphill; his stepson, Johnathan (Brittany Dilley) Wilcox; and a sister. Sheets & Childs...
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival takes over St. Joe County Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a renaissance in South Bend! The 10th annual Michiana Renaissance Festival gave people of all ages a chance to enjoy the past and see different re-enactments. Whether it be the medieval and renaissance, golden age of piracy, the times of the Vikings, or...
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
