Hoover, AL

CBS 42

Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
GARDENDALE, AL
Shelby Reporter

SCHS moves annual Community Pep Rally to Old Mill Square

COLUMBIANA – As the saying in Columbiana goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a wildcat.” This is most true at the annual Community Pep Rally, traditionally held on Main Street. This year, however, the pep rally was moved to Old Mill Square where it allowed fans to spread...
COLUMBIANA, AL
hooversun.com

Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame

Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

University of Montevallo hosts artist in residence

MONTEVALLO – This summer the University of Montevallo is hosting its first Artist in Residence program. Three Montevallo alumni—Lindsay Dyess, Justin Banger and Erica V. P. Lewis—were chosen to be part of the Stephens Printmaking Fellowship that is to pilot for a yearly program. After the university...
MONTEVALLO, AL
cahabasun.com

The DeSimone Dynasty: Hewitt-Trussville sisters all finish as valedictorians

Paxton, 2017 graduate, Carly, 2022 graduate, and Camden DeSimone, 2020 graduate, sisters and alumni of Hewitt-Trussville High School and valedictorians of each of their senior classes, hold their valedictorian medals. Find the commonality in these three groups: the Golden State Warriors, Alabama Crimson Tide football program and the DeSimone sisters.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood downs Spain Park on final play of the game

NORTH SHELBY – A defensive grudge match gave way to fireworks as Spain Park and Briarwood Christian battled to the very end resulting in a classic finish on Friday, Aug. 26 as time expired. The Lions built a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, but they let it slip away due to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills

While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson Warriors defeated by Auburn Tigers in a close five-set match

ALABASTER – The stands in Warrior Arena were packed with fans on Thursday, Aug. 25, for Thompson High School’s volleyball team’s first home game of the season. Despite Thompson’s best efforts, the Auburn High School Tigers beat the Warriors 3-2 in a close five-set match. “I...
AUBURN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Substitute school bus drivers need is high

The new school year is well underway in Shelby County, and along with it so is the need for school bus drivers. Every year, the Board of Education needs to fill over 300 routes with drivers. While there are hundreds of dedicated long-time drivers, many have been running multiple routes over the last couple of years in order to make sure every kid can get to school.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL

