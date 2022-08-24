Read full article on original website
Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
Shelby Reporter
SCHS moves annual Community Pep Rally to Old Mill Square
COLUMBIANA – As the saying in Columbiana goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a wildcat.” This is most true at the annual Community Pep Rally, traditionally held on Main Street. This year, however, the pep rally was moved to Old Mill Square where it allowed fans to spread...
hooversun.com
Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
Shelby Reporter
University of Montevallo hosts artist in residence
MONTEVALLO – This summer the University of Montevallo is hosting its first Artist in Residence program. Three Montevallo alumni—Lindsay Dyess, Justin Banger and Erica V. P. Lewis—were chosen to be part of the Stephens Printmaking Fellowship that is to pilot for a yearly program. After the university...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a call on August 25 from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at Jones Valley Middle School. The teacher said there have been at least five fights already this year, but security is lacking and there’s no SRO. This teacher did not feel...
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
cahabasun.com
The DeSimone Dynasty: Hewitt-Trussville sisters all finish as valedictorians
Paxton, 2017 graduate, Carly, 2022 graduate, and Camden DeSimone, 2020 graduate, sisters and alumni of Hewitt-Trussville High School and valedictorians of each of their senior classes, hold their valedictorian medals. Find the commonality in these three groups: the Golden State Warriors, Alabama Crimson Tide football program and the DeSimone sisters.
birminghammommy.com
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County improves to 2-0 with rivalry win against Montevallo
MONTEVALLO – It may not have been the prettiest at times, but the Shelby County Wildcats’ youth movement continued to gain steam with a 21-6 rivalry win over the Montevallo Bulldogs on Friday night, Aug. 26. “You know, the last two weeks really, our kids have got a...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood downs Spain Park on final play of the game
NORTH SHELBY – A defensive grudge match gave way to fireworks as Spain Park and Briarwood Christian battled to the very end resulting in a classic finish on Friday, Aug. 26 as time expired. The Lions built a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, but they let it slip away due to...
vestaviavoice.com
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
hooversun.com
Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Shelby Reporter
7A State Champs defeated by Division II-AA Tennesee state champions in a nationally broadcasted matchup
ALABASTER–The Thompson Warriors returned home for the second week in a nationally broadcasted game against Division II-AA Tennessee state champions, Lipscomb Academy on Saturday, Aug 27. The 7A state champions were defeated by the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs 24-14 in the non-region game. The Warriors started the first half of...
Bham Now
11 of the most popular new bars + restaurants in Birmingham that opened this summer
If you’re like me, you’re probably finding it hard to keep up with all of the new restaurants in Birmingham opening in Birmingham. To make your search for the city’s hottest new eateries easier, here are 11 of the most popular spots that opened in Birmingham in June, July and August, in no particular order.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson Warriors defeated by Auburn Tigers in a close five-set match
ALABASTER – The stands in Warrior Arena were packed with fans on Thursday, Aug. 25, for Thompson High School’s volleyball team’s first home game of the season. Despite Thompson’s best efforts, the Auburn High School Tigers beat the Warriors 3-2 in a close five-set match. “I...
vestaviavoice.com
2 restaurants announce future Vestavia Hills openings while 3 others close
It’s been a busy summer for the restaurant scene in Vestavia Hills. Several restaurants have closed while two more have announced they will be coming to the city in the near future. Mama Coco Cantina & Grill will move into the former Metro Diner space at 1088 Montgomery Highway,...
Shelby Reporter
Substitute school bus drivers need is high
The new school year is well underway in Shelby County, and along with it so is the need for school bus drivers. Every year, the Board of Education needs to fill over 300 routes with drivers. While there are hundreds of dedicated long-time drivers, many have been running multiple routes over the last couple of years in order to make sure every kid can get to school.
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
