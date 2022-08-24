City Council Votes to Extend and Cap the City Attorney’s Contract, Amend City Manager’s Contract

Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KVIA
Sunland Park Mayor signs off on outgoing city manager’s severance package
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea has signed the severance agreement for outgoing City Manager Michael Martinez. The city met last Friday to authorize Martinez's resignation. According to Martinez's profile on the Sunland Park website, he was appointed city manager in August 2020. He oversaw a...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
elpasomatters.org
Air pollution from the Permian Basin is hurting El Paso; EPA should take action
Every year, El Paso residents are exposed to dangerous levels of ozone, a corrosive air pollutant that attacks the lungs and other parts of the body, contributing to respiratory problems, cardiovascular issues, and premature deaths. The American Lung Association ranks El Paso-Las Cruces at number 12 on a list of the most ozone-polluted metropolitan areas in the United States, worse than New York, Chicago, and Dallas–Fort Worth.
KVIA
El Paso District Attorney supporter defends DA amid petition for her removal
EL PASO, Texas -- A defense lawyer is coming to the defense of embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. Defense lawyer, Theresa Caballero, told ABC-7 she wasn't surprised when she learned the efforts to remove Rosales from office. In a petition to remove the DA, local attorney Omar Carmona cited incompetence...
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Encourages Community to Help Protect Parks, Report Vandalism
The Parks and Recreation Department, Streets and Maintenance Department, El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso will be hosting a press conference to announce joint efforts in reporting vandalism that has plagued city parks and facilities. Vandalism repairs have cost the City more than $200,000 in the...
Bipartisan infrastructure bill to fund two El Paso projects
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Mobility Coalition say two El Paso, Texas projects will be funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. In a press release from the El Paso Chamber, officials say the funding awards announced this month were […]
BREAKING NEWS: Petition Filed To Remove El Paso District Attorney
El Paso attorney Omar Carmona has filed a petition that seeks to remove El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales from her position. In the 8-page filing, Carmona alleges that Rosales has put El Paso in danger by allowing hundreds of cases to be dismissed because of failure to file. We’ve been...
City of El Paso buses migrants to New York
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying migrants left for New York City from a bus station in Downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) chartered the bus, saying it was due to space and safety concerns. In a statement, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the […]
KVIA
Public Defender’s Office files 600 cases for dismissal hearings
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has learned the El Paso Public Defender's office filed 616 cases for possible dismissal today because the District Attorney's Office has not indicted the accused. The hearings may start as soon as Monday. Just last week, a magistrate judge had to dismiss 375 because DA...
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
elpasoheraldpost.com
City Announces new Title Sponsor and Website for Chalk the Block 2022
The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that Raiz Federal Credit Union is the title sponsor of this year’s Chalk the Block Festival. This year the downtown festival will take place from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9, in the...
msn.com
Substitute teacher shortage El Paso school districts overcoming
School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives. “On Monday’s and Friday’s,...
KVIA
Woman stabbed in lower valley El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 20s was stabbed this afternoon at a lower valley apartment complex, according to first responders. The call came out around 1 p.m. The location appears to be the San Montego Apartments. The location appears to be an apartment complex off Zaragoza. ABC-7...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Dismissal hearings for 600 more cases set for Monday
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Case Dismissal Hearing Set for Monday: New hearings on the El Paso Public Defender’s office motions to dismiss 600 more cases are expected to begin on Monday, according to Public Defender Kelli Childress. A magistrate judge has already dismissed nearly 400 criminal cases because prosecutors have taken too long under Texas law to indict the cases — a time limit of about 180 days after someone’s initial arrest. About half of the already dismissed cases were for misdemeanor charges, which carry sentences of up to six months or a year in county jail.
KVIA
Socorro High School being evacuated due to report of subject with a gun
EL PASO, Texas -- State DPS - says Socorro High School is being evacuated due to a report of a subject with a gun. Socorro ISD PD, State Troopers and Socorro Police are responding. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story....
mycouriertribune.com
Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El Paso
(The Center Square ) – Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses used by cartel operatives who’ve trafficked people into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents found another stash house this week where 29 foreign nationals were being held in dire conditions, the agency said.
KVIA
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
elpasomatters.org
El Paso activists stage DA’s Office sit-in, demand decriminalization of abortion
One day after a Texas law made performing abortions a crime punishable with up to life in prison, El Paso organizers staged a sit-in at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office on Friday, demanding that she make prosecuting abortion cases her lowest priority. Six young activists stood between chairs in...
msn.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. : Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment...
