This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Case Dismissal Hearing Set for Monday: New hearings on the El Paso Public Defender’s office motions to dismiss 600 more cases are expected to begin on Monday, according to Public Defender Kelli Childress. A magistrate judge has already dismissed nearly 400 criminal cases because prosecutors have taken too long under Texas law to indict the cases — a time limit of about 180 days after someone’s initial arrest. About half of the already dismissed cases were for misdemeanor charges, which carry sentences of up to six months or a year in county jail.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO