ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

Waldo
2d ago

What a deceiving article. We’re actually going to pay more because of increase in property values. Which city council member is determining the value of our homes? Seems like they can manipulate it to make sure they’re not losing out.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasomatters.org

Air pollution from the Permian Basin is hurting El Paso; EPA should take action

Every year, El Paso residents are exposed to dangerous levels of ozone, a corrosive air pollutant that attacks the lungs and other parts of the body, contributing to respiratory problems, cardiovascular issues, and premature deaths. The American Lung Association ranks El Paso-Las Cruces at number 12 on a list of the most ozone-polluted metropolitan areas in the United States, worse than New York, Chicago, and Dallas–Fort Worth.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bipartisan infrastructure bill to fund two El Paso projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Mobility Coalition say two El Paso, Texas projects will be funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. In a press release from the El Paso Chamber, officials say the funding awards announced this month were […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
msn.com

Substitute teacher shortage El Paso school districts overcoming

School districts across El Paso are overcoming a shortage in substitute teachers with bonus incentives. The need for them inside of a classroom for some local districts isn’t as high anymore. Socorro ISD and Canutillo ISD are attributing that change to their aggressive hiring incentives. “On Monday’s and Friday’s,...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City of El Paso Encourages Community to Help Protect Parks, Report Vandalism

The Parks and Recreation Department, Streets and Maintenance Department, El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso will be hosting a press conference to announce joint efforts in reporting vandalism that has plagued city parks and facilities. Vandalism repairs have cost the City more than $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Dismissal hearings for 600 more cases set for Monday

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Case Dismissal Hearing Set for Monday: New hearings on the El Paso Public Defender’s office motions to dismiss 600 more cases are expected to begin on Monday, according to Public Defender Kelli Childress. A magistrate judge has already dismissed nearly 400 criminal cases because prosecutors have taken too long under Texas law to indict the cases — a time limit of about 180 days after someone’s initial arrest. About half of the already dismissed cases were for misdemeanor charges, which carry sentences of up to six months or a year in county jail.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Economic Environment#Tax Revenue#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The El Paso City Council#The Children S Museum
KFOX 14

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks

EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KTSM

City of El Paso buses migrants to New York

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying migrants left for New York City from a bus station in Downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) chartered the bus, saying it was due to space and safety concerns. In a statement, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD is currently accepting applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023. The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply. “Police officers have […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City Announces new Title Sponsor and Website for Chalk the Block 2022

The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that Raiz Federal Credit Union is the title sponsor of this year’s Chalk the Block Festival. This year the downtown festival will take place from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9, in the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces resident scammed by credit card skimmers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces artist and writer George Mendoza told CBS4 his credit cards were ripped off at least five times by credit card skimmers at different gas stations and ATM machines in Las Cruces between the months of July and August. Skimmers are electronic devices...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
KTSM

Two men attempt to use counterfeit bills in shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men attempted to use fictitious paper bills were arrested in Horizon City on August 23. Reports came in about the subjects attempting to purchase items from surrounding businesses. It is stated that the Horizon Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting that three subjects were walking in a shopping center […]
HORIZON CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy