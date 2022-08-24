Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Several arrested after fights break out at Modesto anti-LGBTQ protest, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Several people have been arrested in Modesto after fights broke out at an anti-LGBTQ pride protest, authorities said. The protest happened in the area of McHenry Avenue and West Orangeburg Avenue on Saturday morning, the Modesto Police Department said. A couple of fights broke out between...
msn.com
Police arrest three people after 'straight pride' event in Modesto
Three people were arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counter-protesters descended on a planned "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said. Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities said. The three people were arrested...
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
mymotherlode.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Arson Fires At Lower SaveMart
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that two fires were set outside the lower Sonora SaveMart store on Stockton Road early yesterday morning. There was a trashcan set on fire in front of the store, and a dumpster in the back that was smoldering. The Sonora Fire Department responded shortly after 12am after receiving a report about it from a resident in the area.
mymotherlode.com
Gas And Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Sonora.
Sonora, CA – There is an uptick in both gas and catalytic converters thefts in Sonora, with police pointing to inflation as fueling the increase. “The common thing that is occurring right now is people are crawling underneath vehicles and actually puncturing holes in the gas tanks and siphoning gas through the gas tanks and actually causing damage to the vehicles on top of the loss of fuel,” relayed SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley.
Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
28-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON — A 28-year-old man was killed in Stockton Friday night, and detectives are investigating the incident.At 8:29 p.m., Stockton Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue where they located the victim. Despite live-saving measures, he died on scene.Police have not released any further details, and the man has not been indentified.It was the first of several violent crimes reported in Stockton overnight.Just after 10:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard. He was treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.And just after midnight, a 17-year-old was in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court when police say multiple suspects began shooting at each other. The victim was shot in the crossfire and treated for non life-threatening.There are no suspects in any of the incidents.
mymotherlode.com
Angels Camp PD Finds No Ammunition At School Following Reports
Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department reports that it received multiple calls yesterday that a student “brought ammunition” to Mark Twain Elementary School. In an effort to dispel any rumors, the PD notes, “Mark Twain Elementary staff and the Angels Camp Police Department fully...
Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation […]
Man killed during attempted robbery was Capitol Casino security guard, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery was identified by family as a security guard working for Capitol Casino. According to a GoFundMe page, 27-year-old Sean Bernal was working when a robbery occurred Monday morning. He leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and four older siblings. Sacramento police […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Motorcycle Collision on La Coste Lane Near Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash took place on La Coste Lane on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. just east of Claus Road and near Alice Stroud Elementary School. Details on the Motorcycle Crash on La Coste Lane Near Modesto. A preliminary...
mymotherlode.com
The CHP Releases More Details In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Bees
Jamestown, CA – The CHP has released more details, including the name of the Modesto man killed in a collision with a pickup carrying bee boxes Monday night on Highway 120. The CHP reports the deceased is 67-year-old Eugene Gragg. He was killed when his Harley Davidson was struck by a truck crossing over the Rushing Hill Lookout Road turnaround, as earlier detailed here. The driver of the pickup, 62-year-old Ronald Ray Woods of Oakdale, was not injured in the crash. CHP officer Steve Machado explained that Woods was taking the bee boxes to place them on a property on the north side of the highway.
Stockton Police release photos of suspect in attempted armed robbery at bank
STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time and after five months of investigating, detectives with the Stockton Police Department released photos showing the suspected gunman who attempted to rob a Bank of America on Wilson Way in March. The attempted bank robbery happened March 15 when an unknown suspect...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck
Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Donald Street [Modesto, CA]
MODESTO, CA (August 25, 2022) – Saturday night, a 4-year-old boy sustained injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Donald Street. The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m., just east of Hancock Street, on August 6th. According to the California Highway Patrol, the boy and his father attempted to cross...
Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security
WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.
KCRA.com
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says
The CHP says the semi-truck was turning left onto Volta Road when it crossed directly in the path of a man on a Harley Davidson.
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
