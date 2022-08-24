ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October and will focus on ‘social presence’

He said the new VR headset, a sequel to the popular Oculus 2, will focus on “social presence,” with features like eye-tracking and face-tracking. Zuckerberg said the headset is designed to capture users’ facial expressions and have them replicated on their avatars in real time to enhance non-verbal communication. He also noted that while Meta’s AR glasses are a few years away, the headset launching in October will have some mixed reality features.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’

In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

When the party has confetti but no allergen-friendly appetizers

The bets are no longer just on Wall Street — they’re in your group chats, book clubs and that awkward shuffle that happens when everyone’s trying to get out of the door at the same time at the end of class. Community investment clubs are nothing new,...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
TechCrunch

Drop’s DCX keycaps give your old keyboard a new lease on life

While a lot of enthusiasts love GMK’s ability to print vibrant colors on its ABS keycaps, the company’s recent manufacturing issues and delays cost it a lot of goodwill in the community. Unsurprisingly, GMK’s issues opened up the doors to other high-quality keycap manufacturers, including the likes of EnjoyPBT and Drop. And while Drop also offers a number of GMK-made sets in its store (without the group-buy hassle), the company also recently launched its DCX Keycaps, which by now are available in nine variants.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Whistleblowing drama, Instagram’s teen safety features, Twitter adds podcasts

Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Pitch Deck Teardown: Simba Chain’s $25M Series A deck

Why? Let me count the ways. (OK, fine, there are only two ways.) But let’s take a closer look:. 1. This is a blockchain pitch. The pitch deck is for Simba Chain, a blockchain company that raised $25 million in a Series A. It’s hella brave of them to submit their deck for a teardown. If you follow me on Twitter, you’ve probably noticed that of every three or four tweets, one has me making fun of blockchain tech.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Google’s new app lets you test experimental AI systems like LaMDA

As announced at Google’s I/O developer conference earlier this year, AI Test Kitchen will serve rotating demos centered around novel, cutting-edge AI technologies — all from within Google. The company stresses that they aren’t finished products, but instead are intended to give a taste of the tech giant’s innovations while offering Google an opportunity to study how they’re used.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

CoinDCX launches platform to make DeFi apps accessible to masses

CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won’t require users to remember the long string of words as their passwords. The platform will store parts of the key and tie the rest to the customer’s device, where it will be authenticated using customer’s biometric ID.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google’s Waze is shutting down its carpool service starting next month

The service first launched in San Francisco in 2016 and since expanded to the rest of the United States, Brazil and Israel. The company launched a standalone carpool app in 2018. “Driving behaviors on the roads have changed: while Waze was predominantly a commuting app pre-COVID, today the proportion of...
CELL PHONES

