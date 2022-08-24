Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Part condos and part eyesore, Shaw-Walker up for sale
A crumbling 702,420-square-foot piece of furniture industry history is up for sale in Muskegon.
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
Drone field, band shell, sports courts among proposed plans for former airport near Holland
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI – A splashpad, veterans’ memorial, drone and RC field, amphitheater, band shell and sports courts are among a host of potential improvements taking shape in the latest plans for the former Park Township Airport property. The preliminary cost estimates for the latest site concept total...
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Catch Air to Close Permanently in Early September
Catch Air is a Grand Rapids, MI indoor play facility for children 10 and younger. Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood. After 10 years in business, Catch Air announced via Facebook that its last day in business will be Sunday, Sept 4, 2022. Fans...
Part of Seminole Road in Norton Shores to close for 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of Seminole Road off of Seaway Drive will be closed for two weeks for an ongoing reconstruction project. Seminole between Seaway and Park Street in Norton Shores will close Monday, Aug. 29, for work on storm and sanitary sewer and water service. Access...
South Shore Drive near Whitehall closing for 5 days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road improvements will cause the five-day closure of a section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 29, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closure of South Shore will be between Zellar...
‘I ended up living in a tent for an entire summer’; Increase in young homeless
New data shows that the number of people in Kent County facing homelessness went up in 2022 from 2021.
Grand Rapids Chamber says businesses having issues with EGLE permit requests
The chamber says over the past six months, it has heard concerns from several businesses over the rate of speed in which it takes EGLE to complete permit requests.
Muskegon County Latino Festival returns downtown to celebrate culture, heritage
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon County Latino Festival is returning to downtown to celebrate the community’s culture and heritage. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the second annual event at Hackley Park, 349 W. Webster Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a night filled with Latin food, entertainment and fun.
Re(turn) To The River festival happening Saturday in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new festival, featuring music, performances, art, food, games and more is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. Re(turn) to the River is taking place on a roughly half-mile stretch of the Monroe North Neighborhood, from 555 Monroe Ave. NW to Canal Park, from noon to 10 p.m.
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
West Michigan 5K race lets runners compete on airport runway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – People can run or walk on an airport runway during the annual 5K and one-mile fun run next month at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The Runway 5K and one-mile fun run will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, at the airport, located at 5500 44th St. SE in Cascade Township.
Northwest Food Pantry stocked with help and service for community in need
There was a moment when Waverly Knight sat at the dinner table with her kids after her first husband had left when they were eating soup and sandwiches. It was all they had.
Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Coney Land serves robust, flavorful Detroit-style hot dogs
MUSKEGON, MI - From Detroit-style Coney dogs to fresh ice cream creations, Coney Land has been a community favorite in the Muskegon area since it reopened in 2007. Owners Jeanette and Ron Morin took over Coney Land after the previous owners, who originally opened the business in 1987, closed it for a couple of years.
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
