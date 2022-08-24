Read full article on original website
Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster jazzes up China’s AR startup Nreal with $15M funding
Nreal, the well-funded Chinese AR headset maker that’s been making aggressive global expansion, said Thursday that it has raised $15 million from Korean sunglasses brand Gentle Monster’s parent company, IICOMBINED. The investment, which came just five months after its $60 million Series C extension, boosts its total raised...
Google says it has pulled over 2,000 personal loan apps from Play Store in India this year
Saikat Mitra, senior director and head of Trust and Safety at Google Asia-Pacific, said at an event in New Delhi Thursday that the aforementioned apps were targeting Indian users and that it pulled the apps after consulting with local law enforcement agencies. In a matter of a few weeks, said...
Google’s new app lets you test experimental AI systems like LaMDA
As announced at Google’s I/O developer conference earlier this year, AI Test Kitchen will serve rotating demos centered around novel, cutting-edge AI technologies — all from within Google. The company stresses that they aren’t finished products, but instead are intended to give a taste of the tech giant’s innovations while offering Google an opportunity to study how they’re used.
Daily Crunch: Hacking group penetrates 130+ organizations, captures credentials for nearly 10K workers
Thursday is upon us once again. Have you ever noticed how Thursdays seem to keep coming along with alarming regularity? It feels like roughly once per week, but that’s anecdotal. More research may be required. Our incredible team of writers has a trove of awesome news and analysis available for you today.
Hackers access DoorDash data, T-Mobile teams up with SpaceX, and eBay buys TCGplayer
Our story this week was about Stable Diffusion, a “new open source AI image generator capable of producing realistic pictures from any text prompt” that is quickly finding its way into more projects. But, as Kyle Wiggers notes, the system’s “unfiltered nature means not all the use has been completely above board.”
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
Mark Zuckerberg might be one of the world’s wealthiest people and the chief executive of Meta, but he still has lousy feelings at the start of a work day like any normal human being. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he...
Meta just erased a Proud Boys network stealthily organizing on Facebook and Instagram
Meta disclosed Thursday that it recently removed a network of activity affiliated with the violent extremist group after it detected members making inroads back onto Facebook and Instagram. The company says it removed around 480 Proud Boys accounts, pages, groups and events through a strategy it calls “strategic network disruption” — basically neutralizing a network of activity linked to a banned group in a targeted, simultaneous sweep.
Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October and will focus on ‘social presence’
He said the new VR headset, a sequel to the popular Oculus 2, will focus on “social presence,” with features like eye-tracking and face-tracking. Zuckerberg said the headset is designed to capture users’ facial expressions and have them replicated on their avatars in real time to enhance non-verbal communication. He also noted that while Meta’s AR glasses are a few years away, the headset launching in October will have some mixed reality features.
Meta and Twitter purge web of accounts spreading pro-US propaganda abroad
This week, for the first time, social networks in partnership with social analytics research group Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory have surfaced a pro-U.S. influence campaign, operating across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps. Both Meta and Twitter stopped short of attributing the activity to any specific government or organization, with Twitter listing the campaign’s “presumptive countries of origin” as the U.S. and the U.K. while Meta identified the U.S. as the “country of origin” for the activity.
Email will be with us until the universe dies, so these startups are working to make it better
Email is a necessary evil. So whenever I hear about startups looking to innovate on the decades-old communication tech, I’m instantly intrigued considering the huge number of potential areas of improvement. Plus, talk about a large TAM!. Startups have taken note. Boomerang launched its email productivity software in 2010,...
Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder
Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
6 industry conversations that don’t scream ‘OMG there’s a tech downturn’
On Equity, a podcast that I co-host alongside Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo, we spend lots of time talking through both the highs and the lows. Today, I want to highlight six conversations that talk about tense, dramatic and noise-cancelling issues — but have nothing to do with tech’s downturn (or tech layoffs). Enjoy!
Checking in on China’s venture scene as Q3 rolls along
We want to know how the litany of issues is impacting Chinese startups. It would be easy to presume that China’s tech upstarts are struggling. After all, performance data from major Chinese tech companies in recent months has been anything but encouraging. (This morning’s news that there is some movement on the issue of auditing Chinese companies listed in the United States, perhaps preventing a wave of delistings, is welcome if non-immediate positive change; we are monitoring the matter.)
Biden announced his student-debt-forgiveness plans. Here's how much he canceled and what it might mean for the economy.
Biden announced he was canceling up to $20,000 of student debt for borrowers — we break down what to know.
NASA faces its biggest test in decades
Monday’s Artemis I moon launch is carrying the space agency’s ambitious goals for deep space exploration — as well as its hopes to stay ahead of the billionaires.
Perceptron: Face-tracking ‘earables,’ analog AI chips, and accelerating particle accelerators
The “earable,” which was developed by a team at Cornell, looks something like a pair of bulky headphones. Speakers send acoustic signals to the side of a wearer’s face, while a microphone picks up the barely-detectable echoes created by the nose, lips, eyes, and other facial features. These “echo profiles” enable the earable to capture movements like eyebrows raising and eyes darting, which an AI algorithm translates into complete facial expressions.
Twitter’s VP of engineering to depart for Meta amid cybersecurity concerns, Musk takeover
Sandeep Pandey, the vice president of Engineering, is leaving Twitter after more than a decade to join Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Pandey joined the company back in 2012 and worked his way up from staff engineer to the VP role. In an email to TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed...
