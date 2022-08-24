ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Google’s new app lets you test experimental AI systems like LaMDA

As announced at Google’s I/O developer conference earlier this year, AI Test Kitchen will serve rotating demos centered around novel, cutting-edge AI technologies — all from within Google. The company stresses that they aren’t finished products, but instead are intended to give a taste of the tech giant’s innovations while offering Google an opportunity to study how they’re used.
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
TechCrunch

Meta just erased a Proud Boys network stealthily organizing on Facebook and Instagram

Meta disclosed Thursday that it recently removed a network of activity affiliated with the violent extremist group after it detected members making inroads back onto Facebook and Instagram. The company says it removed around 480 Proud Boys accounts, pages, groups and events through a strategy it calls “strategic network disruption” — basically neutralizing a network of activity linked to a banned group in a targeted, simultaneous sweep.
TechCrunch

Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October and will focus on ‘social presence’

He said the new VR headset, a sequel to the popular Oculus 2, will focus on “social presence,” with features like eye-tracking and face-tracking. Zuckerberg said the headset is designed to capture users’ facial expressions and have them replicated on their avatars in real time to enhance non-verbal communication. He also noted that while Meta’s AR glasses are a few years away, the headset launching in October will have some mixed reality features.
TechCrunch

Meta and Twitter purge web of accounts spreading pro-US propaganda abroad

This week, for the first time, social networks in partnership with social analytics research group Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory have surfaced a pro-U.S. influence campaign, operating across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps. Both Meta and Twitter stopped short of attributing the activity to any specific government or organization, with Twitter listing the campaign’s “presumptive countries of origin” as the U.S. and the U.K. while Meta identified the U.S. as the “country of origin” for the activity.
TechCrunch

Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder

Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
TechCrunch

6 industry conversations that don’t scream ‘OMG there’s a tech downturn’

On Equity, a podcast that I co-host alongside Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo, we spend lots of time talking through both the highs and the lows. Today, I want to highlight six conversations that talk about tense, dramatic and noise-cancelling issues — but have nothing to do with tech’s downturn (or tech layoffs). Enjoy!
TechCrunch

Checking in on China’s venture scene as Q3 rolls along

We want to know how the litany of issues is impacting Chinese startups. It would be easy to presume that China’s tech upstarts are struggling. After all, performance data from major Chinese tech companies in recent months has been anything but encouraging. (This morning’s news that there is some movement on the issue of auditing Chinese companies listed in the United States, perhaps preventing a wave of delistings, is welcome if non-immediate positive change; we are monitoring the matter.)
TechCrunch

Perceptron: Face-tracking ‘earables,’ analog AI chips, and accelerating particle accelerators

The “earable,” which was developed by a team at Cornell, looks something like a pair of bulky headphones. Speakers send acoustic signals to the side of a wearer’s face, while a microphone picks up the barely-detectable echoes created by the nose, lips, eyes, and other facial features. These “echo profiles” enable the earable to capture movements like eyebrows raising and eyes darting, which an AI algorithm translates into complete facial expressions.
