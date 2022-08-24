ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Chiefs, NFL great Len Dawson, a Kansas City icon: new SportsBeat KC podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Len Dawson came to Kansas City in 1963 and soon became a sports hero. And when he was finished playing for the Chiefs, he spent decades talking about them from the broadcast booth.

Dawson’s death at age 87 was announced on Wednesday by the Dawson family. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian, who conducted one of the final, lengthy interviews with Dawson, shares his memories of that day and the impact of Dawson on the community and sports scene.

After a break, you’ll hear two interviews of Dawson conducted by The Star, one in 2009 the other in 2017, when Dawson knew it would be his final season in the radio booth. Also, you’ll hear from play-by-play partners Mitch Holthus and Kevin Harlan, plus a Super Bowl IV story told by former Star beat reporter Bill Richardson.

Story link:

Len Dawson, Chiefs’ Hall of Fame quarterback and Kansas City sports icon, dies at 87

