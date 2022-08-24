Read full article on original website
Valerie Aylward
3d ago
More violence in DC?🤔 This defunct Administration can't even keep it under control in the nation's capital. It's gotten beyond ridiculous!🙄🤡🙄
JDub
3d ago
Little Chicago... I mean Baltimore... I mean St. Louis. I'm other words, tales from Da Hood
Donald Miner
2d ago
The United States capital is like Chicago, Baltimore, and New York. I wonder how many MS-13 gang members have been dropped off in DC that's crossed our open southern border. We protect other countries borders and leave ours wide open with the government giving them a golden handshake. Free housing, education, health insurance, welfare checks, and emergency cash.
Bodies of Washington couple killed in ‘gruesome’ double-murder found in garbage can: report
The bodies of a Washington couple killed last week were discovered in a garbage can, according to court documents that reveal new details about the brutal double-murder and how investigators caught the suspect. Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found dead at their home in the 12900 block of...
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Nearly one year after her murder, the family and community still wait for answers, accountability, and justice.
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
Police are carrying out an investigation into the fatal shooting.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit
A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold. Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing TikTok Star Mama Tot's Son
A man named Reuben Gulley has been arrested for the June murder of Randon Lee in Alabama. Lee is the son of Ophelia Nichols, a well known TikToker who goes by "Mama Tot." TikTok star Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols is opening up about the recent arrest of her son’s suspected killer in a new video, saying that she was “grateful, but not happy” about the development.
Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery. Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
Three People Injured in Six Flags Great America Shooting
Three people were hurt in a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee on Sunday evening. Police said in a statement that after a white sedan entered the parking lot, “The suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot. The suspects got back in the white sedan and quickly left the area.” A 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said, and a third victim with a shoulder injury declined a ride to the hospital. The shooting “was not a random act, and appeared to...
Supervisor charged with murder after police say he shot, killed employee during work-related confrontation in Oakland County
A 27-year-old supervisor now faces murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed an employee after a series of work altercations in June.
Iowa victims of triple murder-suicide at state park, including girl, 6, were shot, stabbed, strangled: Autopsy
Three family members who were killed during what was described as a possibly "random" triple murder-suicide attack carried out by an unrelated person at an Iowa state park last month were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and...
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
"I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wendy Cook, principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School," South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.
Arkansas deputy was body-slammed by suspect before bystander video begins showing violent arrest outside store, attorney says
Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
CBS News
7 dead, 40 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are dead and 40 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least eight of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
Suspect in McDonald's Fries Shooting Confesses to Unsolved Murder: Police
Witnesses said the altercation allegedly began over cold french fries and ended with an employee being shot in the neck.
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
americanmilitarynews.com
2 dead, 3 hurt in DC shooting – manhunt underway for 2 armed suspects
Washington DC Police Department officials said five people were shot, two of whom died on scene, outside a senior citizen’s home less than two miles from the White House. A manhunt is underway for two armed suspects involved. Just before 1 p.m. EST, police received a call of a...
