ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bits & Bites: Berger cookies aims for a comeback, Woodberry gets ready for fall and Lamar Jackson needs a home-cooked meal

By Michelle Deal-Zimmerman, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6wgk_0hTmCQAL00
Berger cookies are expected to be back on shelves next week. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

We’ve hit past peak summer where everything is coming up zucchini in the garden. Meanwhile, Baugher’s Orchard and Farm in Carroll County has moved straight to fall with apple picking season underway this weekend featuring honey crisp apples and blackberries, too. It’s fun for the family and a great way to stock up on back-to-school treats.

Berger cookies gets back to baking next week

You may have heard about a critical shortage of a Baltimore basic last week but a quick check-in reveals there is hope on the horizon for a quick fix of kitchen equipment that grinded to a halt and led to a stoppage at the facility last week. The makers of Berger cookies , the iconic chocolate-topped treat, expect to be back to baking by Monday and are currently accepting orders for next week. “We have everything in,” for the repair, said Shaylon Kay, an employee taking orders at Berger on Wednesday. While the website still notes the production downtime, Kay said the company is indeed “back to baking on Monday.” Fingers crossed, thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery from this difficult time.

Noisy Burger leaving R. House at end of year

Back in 2017, about a dozen Baltimore high school culinary students transformed an empty kitchen at a Remington food hall into a bustling burger restaurant with a line of customers for a one-week gig. That pop-up venture at R. House eventually became Noisy Burger , a successful Black-owned burger joint operated by Chris Landrum and Nicholas Mitchel. After a challenging and uncertain pandemic, the duo will be closing Noisy Burger at the end of the year, according to a post on social media. “We went from a student-led one-week pop up to a permanent location that served as a community hub,” the company said, adding that it planned to “go out with a bang” including a new menu offering called the Blazin’ Burger. Seawall, the developers of R. House, said it is accepting vendor applications for the space through Sept. 9.

Woodberry Kitchen holding job fair

The Baltimore Sun wrote recently about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and efforts to provide more oversight of the federal program, highlighting numerous restaurants that closed despite receiving the grants. One of the local recipients was Woodberry Kitchen , which had closed its dining room while focusing on special events. But a new posting on its website announced a job fair with hiring for multiple positions ranging from sous chef to line cook to bartender. The posting said Woodberry “recently restructured our business to ensure pay equity for all employees across front and back of the house, resulting in some of the highest hourly rates in the industry.” The next job fair is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. Owner Spike Gjerde told The Sun the restaurant is undergoing renovations that will allow it to reopen “with a new model designed to be more resilient to future disruptions.” Events will resume this fall.

Fair time is foodie time

The 141st Maryland State Fair opens Thursday at the fairgrounds in Timonium. As usual, there will be fun rides, local music and live horse racing. Oh — and food. Lots of it. So what are you looking forward to diving into this year? Here’s what’s on our radar:

— The Celebrity Milkshake Contest featuring a dairy shake-off between celebrity-inspired milkshakes using local ice cream from the Maryland Farm Bureau Young Farmers. Actually, any and all ice cream is a must eat at the fair.

— The Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Garden offers all local beers including Guinness and Heavy Seas.

— The rib-eye steak sandwiches. This classic fair food has taken on new popularity, elevated by fans of “The Bear,” a delicious restaurant-centered TV series streaming this summer on Hulu. The show is set at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, a fictional sandwich shop that specializes in beefy, meaty Italian subs.

— Pickle pizza. Just like pickle ball, it’s not new but it is trendy. Check out the pickle pizza stand across from the Cow Palace for a pie made with sliced dills, ranch sauce and special seasonings. (We also like the Bacon & Pickle Pizza at Viccino Italian Gourmet in Midtown Belvedere if you just want to do it for the culture.)

Raising Cane’s chicken expands into Maryland

In case you missed it, Raising Cane’s is headed to Towson and also Gambrills. Developers of Towson Row announced back in January that the addictive Louisiana-based fried chicken restaurant would be opening in a 3,900-square-foot space below The York apartments and adjacent to Whole Foods by spring. That date has been delayed, but we recently spotted an employment ad looking for a general manager for the location. Raising Cane’s is known for its chicken fingers, sauce and Texas toast. There’s even a Reddit for what they call “Caniacs.”

Let’s dish about Lamar

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted recently that while he loves a good, home-cooked meal, he doesn’t know how to cook.

We have so many questions, Lamar. Like, we know your contract negotiations seem slow as molasses and we don’t want to get all up in your business, but we think you can probably afford a meal-kit delivery service like Blue Apron or Green Chef, which will allow you to experiment in the kitchen with pre-portioned ingredients. (And we’ve also seen that spread at the Ravens compound and leftovers is probably another option to explore.)

Barring that, we are eager to create a casserole committee to keep you fed as long as you keep the Ravens in postseason position.

So, Lamar, do you like lasagna?

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Baltimore Barbecue

In this “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” video, Guy Fieri stops by The Smoking Swine food truck in Baltimore. After his parents gifted him a smoker for Christmas one year, Smoking Swine owner Drew Pumphrey pursued the passion. “Everything that I’ve put in it just worked really well and...
BALTIMORE, MD
blavity.com

Tamara Walcott Breaks A World Record For Heaviest Cumulative Lift

Tamara Walcott, a powerlifter from Laurel, Maryland, has broken the world record for the heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press in a women’s competition. According to Guinness World Records, Walcott lifted a total of 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, bench press and deadlift. The Maryland...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Timonium, MD
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Towson, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

Sailing is like religion in Annapolis. Black kids had been locked out.

Barefoot and in borrowed life jackets, Jayden Hill and Rondell Franklin leaned back in their 12-foot dinghy, skimming alongside the sleek yachts and sightseeing boats of the Chesapeake Bay. Neither had sailed before this summer, nor been so close to the Naval Academy’s rocky sea wall, the fenced-in luxury homes...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Midtown#Whole Foods#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Orchard And Farm#Remington
msn.com

A Baltimore marina is getting a $40 million renovation — and kicking out boaters

Alex Barbato’s home is small and sways constantly, but he loves the location. In the mornings, he can hear rockfish splash in the water and cormorants dive under the surface for eels. In the evenings, he can climb onto his deck and watch the sunset over the Inner Harbor. He likes his neighbors, lives within walking distance to some of Baltimore’s trendiest neighborhoods and pays no property tax.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WASHINGTON, DC
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Dr. Crystal Francis Inspires Youth at Martin State Airport

Dr. Crystal Francis grew up in Baltimore County in a community where she could have been influenced by observing people who chose a wrong path in life, but having access to mentors and people outside of her community guided her toward a successful outcome. Courtney Speed was a community leader in Turner Station who gave Francis her first job at Speed’s small, local food store. She also helped Francis to open her first bank account and taught her the importance of saving money.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy