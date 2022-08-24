ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to temporarily close for alligator harvest

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 7-11 until noon each day to hold its annual controlled alligator harvest. Following noon each day, the public will be allowed to enter the refuge and utilize recreational areas until official sunset.

The delayed opening will be in effect each day, or until all alligator trappers have used their tags for this controlled harvest.

The refuge spans 26 miles of coastal Louisiana in Cameron and Vermilion parishes, provides recreational fishing opportunities for crabs, shrimp, redfish, speckled trout, black drum, largemouth bass and other species. Rockefeller is one of the most biologically diverse wildlife areas in the nation and attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually.

For more information on Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/rockefeller-wildlife-refuge .

