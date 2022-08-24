Santa Maria monkeypox vaccine clinic on Thursday, August 25

Pacific Pride Foundation’s next monkeypox vaccination clinic will take place on Thursday, August 25 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the PPF/Family Service Agency building at 105 N. Lincoln St., in Santa Maria. Those getting the Jynneos vaccine are required to bring a driver’s license, state ID, student ID, or a bill or other piece of mail with their name and address.

Pacific Pride Foundation is a longtime county nonprofit that works with the LBGTQ+ community.

There are now six confirmed monkeypox cases in Santa Barbara County.