Some Republicans are pouncing on a comment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made about the president’s authority to cancel student loan debt last year. “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress. And I don’t even like to call it forgiveness because that implies a transgression. It’s not to be forgiven, just freeing people from those obligations,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in response to a reporter’s question at her weekly press conference in July 2021.
In 1876, Yale professor William Graham Sumner perfectly described the problem with President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, using an algebraic argument involving four people he labeled A, B, C and X. “As soon as A observes something which seems to him wrong, from which X is suffering,...
Lost in the bipartisan outrage over President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan is a small detail that could help some families out of the debt morass. It’s that the erasure of $10,000 in debt (double that for Pell Grant recipients) is being offered to students whether or not they earned a degree.
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Another potential Republican presidential candidate has endorsed Utah Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection. Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, came out in support of the two-term incumbent Thursday. “Sen. Lee’s a fighter who’s delivered results for the people of Utah. He’s defended our...
After successfully emerging from the state’s recent primary, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will be on the ballot in Alaska’s tight race to fill the state’s sole seat in the House of Representatives, left vacant by the passing of Rep. Don Young. Alaska’s congressional election will...
I am a local BYU student, and I read your article “Should the U.S. get rid of the Electoral College?” in support of a national popular vote. I oppose this proposal. I believe the United States should be a constitutional republic of states. The equal-per-state representation created by the electoral votes of the senate helps each state feel an equal influence, which helps each state have incentive to remain in the union.
