U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces $10M grant to reconnect west Tulsa neighborhoods

msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
publicradiotulsa.org
Justice for Greenwood: Tulsa’s DNA collection program is a 'scam'
A nonprofit that advocates for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre gave details at a Thursday night community meeting about its stance that Black Tulsans should not submit DNA to the city. Eric Miller, an attorney working with Justice for Greenwood, said during the virtual meeting entitled...
tulsatoday.com
Premium shopping expands south
Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
westerniowatoday.com
Distrust could delay identifying remains from Tulsa mass grave
(TULSA, Okla.) — Descendants of the 1921 Tula Race Massacre are being urged to avoid submitting DNA samples to the city’s investigation project amid privacy concerns which would delay efforts to identify remains found in a mass grave many believe is linked to the tragedy. Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood...
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
okcfox.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
State Board of Education votes to not reconsider Tulsa Public Schools accreditation status
The Oklahoma State Board of Educated voted 3-2 Thursday to not reconsider the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools. Last month, the Board voted to downgrade TPS to ‘Accredited With Warning’ after it was presented with information from the Board’s attorney that the district had violated state law.
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Pilot, passenger ok after plane lands in Keystone Lake
PRUE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding after a small passenger plane landed in Keystone Lake on Saturday. Trooper Eric Foster said the pilot and a passenger landed in the water but were able to get to shore and are talking. No injuries were reported. The accident...
Broken Arrow Fire Department Announces Return Of Hands-Only CPR Classes
Broken Arrow Fire Department has announced the return of their Hands-Only CPR classes. The monthly classes teach compressions including CPR, AED and choking relief. Classes are held at the training center on East Omaha near 51st Street and the Creek Turnpike. They begin at 6 p.m. and last about two...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation uses innovative method to replace bridge washed out by catastrophic flooding
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge near the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex on Bald Hill Road that was damaged during catastrophic flooding in May. The bridge repair, which is a joint project between the Cherokee Nation Department of...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
