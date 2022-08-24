ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot

By AP Newsroom
 3 days ago
Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday.

Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.

They were convicted of two conspiracy charges Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Croft also was found guilty of an explosives charge. They face up to life in prison.

Authorities said the kidnapping plot was the culmination of months of disgust about government, especially stay-home orders and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This shows that people will be held accountable,” Whitmer said during a public appearance Wednesday. “We settle our differences at the ballot box and then we move forward. And I think yesterday’s conclusion of the trial was a just result.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, faces Republican Tudor Dixon in the Nov. 2 election.

Croft, 46, is from Bear, Delaware. Fox, 39, was living in the Grand Rapids area when he was arrested in 2020.

Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty, still has not been sentenced. Ty Garbin quickly cooperated with the government and also pleaded guilty. He's serving a six-year sentence but could get a reduction.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted at trial in April.

