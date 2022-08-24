ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

You Can Now Pre-Order ‘Elvis’ on Blu-Ray & DVD

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Elvis is headed to Blu-ray and DVD in September. Physical copies of the hit drama, which recently became the second highest grossing musical biopic of all time and director Baz Lurhmann’s top-grossing film in the U.S. and Cananda , will be available on Sept. 13.

Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery and David Wenham star in the film chronicling Elvis Presley ’s story as told through the eyes of a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

Presley died one day before he was slated to start a new tour. The 42-year-old singer was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his Graceland mansion on Aug. 16, 1977.  This month marked the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death.

Aside from the complicated dynamic between Presley (Butler) and Parker, Elvis explores the rock legend’s rise from poverty to unprecedented stardom “against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The movie debuted in theaters in June, and was released on Prime Video and other digital platforms earlier in this month. Elvis has grossed just over $270 million worldwide .

'Evlis' Blu-ray + DVD + Digital

$24.99

$39.98

37% OFF


Buy Now

1

Elvis looks to extend its box-office winning streak into Blu-ray and DVD sales. The film topped Amazon’s best-selling drama releases and landed in the top 10 of best-sellers in movies and TV , behind Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion . Fans can pre-order Elvis at major retailers including Amazon , Walmart , Target and Best Buy .

The Blu-ray/DVD release comes with a digital copy of the film, and retails for $24.99. The DVD by itself is $19.99 , and the 4K HD edition is $29.96 .

Special features include Bigger Than Life: The Story of Elvis , Rock ‘n’ Roll: Royalty: The Music and Artists Behind Elvis , Fit for a King: The Style of Elvis , Viva Australia: Recreating Iconic Locations for Elvis and a lyric video for Presley’s song, “Trouble.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Engelbert Humperdinck Talks TikTok, ‘Moon Knight’ Synch and the One Thing His Pal Elvis Stole From Him

Earlier this year, Marvel’s Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight series premiered with an episode prominently featuring Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1968 top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “A Man Without Love (Quando m’innamoro)” But for the British pop veteran, a more apt moniker might be “A Man Without Age.” At 86, Humperdinck – born Arnold George Dorsey in India – retains his attentive amiability, his humor, a full head of hair and a busy global touring schedule. Speaking to Billboard over Zoom, Humperdinck gamely walks us through the wall behind him, which is covered in pieces commemorating the highs and lows from...
MUSIC
Billboard

Quavo Set to Star in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’

Quavo is hitting the big screen! The Migos rapper will star in an upcoming action thriller film called Takeover alongside Titanic actor Billy Zane. The rapper will star as Guy Miller, a former criminal in Atlanta, Georgia, who’s in the process of trying to get his life back on track. However, his redemption story becomes derailed when illicit opportunities drag him back into the street racing scene. Zane, meanwhile, will Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring, according to Variety. The action-packed film will be set in Atlanta and will be handled by Trioscope and Quality Films, the film division of Quality Control. Takeover...
MOVIES
Billboard

Brandy Set to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Front Room’

From Cinderella to scream queen. Brandy shared the news Thursday (Aug. 25) that she’s landed the starring role in the upcoming A24 thriller The Front Room. “It’s official! THE FRONT ROOM from The Eggers’ Brothers @a24 Can’t wait for y’all to see this,” the R&B icon wrote on her Instagram feed, adding, “God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life. Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers fam.” According to Variety, the film — adapted from the short story of the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
David Wenham
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Dacre Montgomery
CNN

Why HBO Max is removing so many series and films

When HBO Max launched in 2020, it was designed to be the streaming home for everything Warner Bros., DC and HBO, with plenty of stuff for the kids to watch, too. Now, suddenly, HBO Max is starting to look a little different.
TV SHOWS
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Smashes This 2022 Spotify Record

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” has been out for less than a week, and it’s already breaking records. Spotify revealed on Thursday (Aug. 25) that on August 19 — the day the song was released — “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far. BLACKPINK, featuring members Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, are no strangers to smashing records with their music. We have a whole list of their impressive accomplishments, which you can check out here. One of the many feats on the list is that the girl group’s 2020 “How You...
MUSIC
Billboard

John Waite Talks Building the Perfect Setlist With Billboard’s ‘Behind the Setlist’ Podcast

John Waite is probably going to play his 1984 No. 1 hit single “Missing You” every time he takes the stage. But the British-born Los Angeles resident can’t put the song just anywhere in a set list. “I don’t want to play that card like saving it for the encore,” he tells Billboard’s Behind the Setlist podcast, “and I don’t want to open the show with it.” Even though “Missing You” is one of the high marks of Waite’s recording career, the song “is just one of my songs, so it can go in the middle,” he says matter-of-factly. “You know, we...
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Keery Is Turning Expectations Upside Down With Music Project Djo

When Joe Keery performs as his musical solo project, Djo, he looks nothing like the character that millions of TV watchers have come to know — and that’s the point. If not for an all-caps sign in the Lollapalooza crowd that read “Listening To Djo All Day Keeps Vecna Away,” for instance, festivalgoers likely wouldn’t have been quick to associate the artist with a shaggy wig, glasses and stark-white painter’s jumpsuit onstage with Steve Harrington, the bully turned beloved chaperone from ­Netflix’s Stranger Things. In addition to his prominent role in the worldwide phenomenon, Keery, 30, has recently starred in Free Guy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dvd#Pre Order#Blu Ray#Blu Ray Dvd#Cananda#Prime Video
Billboard

‘God Is a Woman’: Shop Ariana Grande’s New Line of Body Products

Ariana Grande is expanding her successful “God Is a Woman” fragrance into a line of clean body products available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The products retail for $12-$38 and include a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé ($30), Luxurious Body Oil ($35), a multi-purpose hand and body cream ($12) and a God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum Deluxe Travel Set ($38). “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande said in a statement this week. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing...
RETAIL
Billboard

Watch BLACKPINK Geek Out in ‘Pink Venom’ Music Video Reaction: ‘Spreading Pink Venom Everywhere’

Taste that pink venom! BLACKPINK sat down in a new video posted on Thursday (Aug. 25) to watch their “Pink Venom” music video for the very first time. “I’m really nervous but I’m excited because it’s been a while since [we] got together to watch a M/V,” admitted Jennie before the girl group pressed play. “Quickly! I can’t wait!” “So pretty!” Rosé remarked as Lisa’s first solo verse flashed across the screen before commenting, “That was so gross!” about her own scene holding a tar-covered apple and marking the choreography from the song’s first chorus in her seat. Seeing Lisa and Jennie’s main...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her EGOT Collection After Receiving Her Tony in the Mail

Jennifer Hudson has officially joined the exclusive club of EGOT members, a.k.a those who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. The star’s final award of the four EGOT categories arrived in the mail on Friday (Aug. 26), and she took to Instagram to share the occasion. “Look what arrived yal !!!” she captioned her photo holding her Tony award, with her other three trophies keeping her good company on the piano beside her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) At the Tonys in June, Hudson took home a trophy as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Paris Hilton Jams Out to Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’: ‘The Queen Is Back’

The ultimate Y2K dynamic duo is still going strong. Following the release of Britney Spears‘ duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” the pop star’s longtime pal Paris Hilton took to TikTok to gush over the new club-ready single. “Yaaass Britney [sparkle emoji] the queen is back!” Hilton wrote on a video of herself dancing along to the track all over her pink Bentley. “’Hold Me Closer’ is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears,” she captioned the post along with the hashtags #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot. @parishilton “Hold Me Closer” is officially out &...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Fans Celebrate Her ‘Beautiful’ Return to Music on Elton John Collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

It’s Britney and Elton, b—h. After taking six years off from her music career, and after triumphing in a long legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has finally released a new song alongside Elton John — and fans couldn’t be more excited or happy for her. Titled “Hold Me Closer,” the track is an energetic, club-friendly mashup of John’s 1971 smash “Tiny Dancer” and his 1992 hit “The One.” Reminiscent of his 2021 collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” — also a remixed mashup of the 75-year-old icon’s past hits — Spears lends her bright, bubbly vocals to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

11 Musical MasterClass Courses to Take: John Legend, Mariah Carey & More

MasterClass is known for its highly rated online courses taught by some of the most talented creatives out there, including plenty of musicians with pricing starting at just $15/month. John Legend is the latest recording artist to teach a class on songwriting, the platform announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). “Songs are core to who we are and are such an important part of humanity,” the EGOT winner said in a statement. “My class will give you the tools to find your voice, figure out who you are and establish yourself with longevity so you can make a real impact through music.” It’s unclear...
EDUCATION
Billboard

WagakkiBand’s ‘Vocalo Zanmai 2’ Cover Album Reflects Evolution of J-Pop Vocaloid Music Scene: Interview

WagakkiBand is an eight-member hybrid J-pop rock entertainment group that produces songs blending elements from the traditional art of shigin — a form of reciting poetry as a performance — with music performed on Japanese and Western musical instruments. The band dropped a cover album of songs originally created using vocaloid software called Vocalo Zanmai 2 on Aug. 17, the eighth anniversary of the band’s debut. WagakkiBand rose to fame for its live performance video covering the song “Senbonzakura,” now a ubiquitous number created by vocaloid music producer Kurousa-P using the vocaloid software Hatsune Miku. The cover dropped on Jan. 31,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Inside ‘& Juliet,’ the Max Martin-Inspired Musical Bringing Britney, Backstreet & More to Broadway

While searching for the perfect narrative to stage a musical around the catalog of Swedish superproducer Max Martin, producer Theresa Steele Page had two off-limits storylines: “No boy bands and no little girl from a tiny town who becomes a pop star.” After all, Steele Page and her production partner Tim Headington already had front-row seats to those real-life success stories: As part of Johnny Wright’s Wright Entertainment Group in the 1990s, they worked closely with pre-fame Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC as they started scaling the Billboard charts with Martin-helmed smashes. This time around, the duo was much more...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Demi Lovato Was Almost on Another Disney Channel Show Before Booking ‘Camp Rock’

Revisiting her Disney Channel glory days. Demi Lovato sat down with the podcast Call Her Daddy to reminisce about her time as a child star and the role she almost booked. After host Alex Cooper likened making it onto the Disney Channel in the mid-2000s to “winning an Oscar as a child,” the singer revealed her first audition for the network was actually a surprising miss. “It was the golden era of Disney,” she said. “Hannah Montana had just started, like, a year or so before. High School Musical had just happened. Selena [Gomez] was on Wizards, and I auditioned for the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bandcamp Fridays to Return in September

The popular promotion will continue on October 7, November 4 and December 2. Bandcamp Fridays are making a return. The popular monthly promotion, during which the platform waives its usual revenue share and gives all proceeds straight to artists and labels, is making a comeback on September 2 after a several-month hiatus following the company’s acquisition by Epic Games in March. Historically, Bandcamp Fridays have taken place on the first Friday of every month, and, according to a blog post from Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, the promotion will resume this fall. In addition to the September date, Bandcamp Fridays are scheduled for October 7, November 4 and December 2.
INTERNET
Billboard

TWICE’s ‘Between 1&2 Album’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Are you ready, ONCE? TWICE‘s new album, Between 1&2, arrived on Friday (Aug. 26), and is now available for fans to stream. The group — which consists of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — released the seven track album early on Friday morning. The LP is led by single “Talk That Talk,” which received a corresponding music video that also arrived on the album’s release date. On the album, Chaeyoung has a solo writing credit on “Basics,” and Jihyo is credited for writing “Trouble.” Dahyun also has solo writing credits on tracks “Gone” and “When We...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears Struts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ in Chic Trench Coat: ‘Psss I LOVE YOU ALL!!!’

Hold me closer, tiny trench coat! On Friday (Aug. 26), Britney Spears took to Facebook to share a message with her fans while grooving to her new Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer.” In the Facebook Reel video, the singer struts through what appears to be a hotel lobby wearing a short white trench with shiny black trim, oversize sunglasses and a floppy tan hat as her single plays over the scene. After heading to the elevator, she gives her walk another try on a separate floor, waving at the camera with a giant smile before the scene cuts to Spears perched...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy