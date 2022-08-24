Read full article on original website
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
One person shot on North Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Military veteran killed in shooting at Jacksonville Beach rental identified
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning new information about a man who died Thursday evening after a shooting at a home in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood. According to Kirri Coleman, she never expected things to get out of hand Thursday night. She was the private chef at the birthday dinner for the victim who was shot and killed in a home on Ocean Pond Court, which was being rented out as an Airbnb.
Two morning shootings under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — A man in his early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a Friday morning shooting in the Biltmore neighborhood. Jacksonville police say a the man walked up to a house on Shannon Avenue and knocked on the door to ask for help because he had just been shot.
Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning. The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.
New details released regarding murder of Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) New details have been released regarding a murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville back in July, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect in the crime was identified as Nicole Hampton, 29. Family...
UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
Man rushed into surgery following early morning shooting in Biltmore area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed into surgery after an early morning shooting in North West Jacksonville, officials said. Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 5200 block of Shannon Avenue. They arrived to find a man in his mid-20's who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
School bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside injures 2 children, 1 adult
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and one adult were rushed to a hospital Thursday after a school bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station and Starratt Roads sometime in the afternoon hours. At this time,...
Businesses closed or being affected by boil water notice on Jacksonville's Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After JEA released a boil water notice due to a possible E.coli contamination Friday, several restaurants on Jacksonville's Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown business districts are closing, or only offering bottled drinks. Other businesses are changing some menu items. JEA has said that...
Video captures wheel roll off bus filled with students
(WSVN) - The wheels on the bus go round and round — even when its rolls off the yellow vehicle. Middle and high school students witnessed a wheel roll off as the tire unhinged from their school bus in Jacksonville on Wednesday. The driver safely pulled over shortly after.
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources say the assignment is imminent. Williams stepped down...
Multiple cars broken into, windows shattered at Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glass shattered everywhere and items stolen out of cars. That’s what residents of an apartment in the Arlington area of Jacksonville woke up to this morning. “I just wish they would just give me more attention or my neighbors more attention about addressing the issue...
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
Watch: JSO gives details about reported shooting on I-95 at Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was heavy police presence on I-95 and Philips Highway for several hours Wednesday, possibly due to a reported shooting. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be giving more details at 7:05 p.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says at least one person was seriously injured...
Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Joos Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located...
Clay County hosts adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday, Clay County animal Service hosts am adoption event from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart in Orange County. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
