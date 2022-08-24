ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

One person shot on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of North Main Street. At 10:00 a.m. Officers responded to a man in his 40′s shot who arrived at a local hospital. At this time the suspect is unknown, and police believe...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Military veteran killed in shooting at Jacksonville Beach rental identified

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning new information about a man who died Thursday evening after a shooting at a home in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood. According to Kirri Coleman, she never expected things to get out of hand Thursday night. She was the private chef at the birthday dinner for the victim who was shot and killed in a home on Ocean Pond Court, which was being rented out as an Airbnb.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Fatality#Beaver#Fla#Accident#The State Fire Marshal
WSVN-TV

Video captures wheel roll off bus filled with students

(WSVN) - The wheels on the bus go round and round — even when its rolls off the yellow vehicle. Middle and high school students witnessed a wheel roll off as the tire unhinged from their school bus in Jacksonville on Wednesday. The driver safely pulled over shortly after.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy