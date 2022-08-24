ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Recalls Attending One of Lady Gaga’s Early Career Shows: ‘I Have Always Been a Little Monster’

Matt Bellamy is activating his Lady Gaga stan card. “I always have been a monster,” the Muse frontman told Zane Lowe in a new Apple Music 1 interview. He gushed about seeing the singer live in Washington D.C. back in 2007 when she was playing to rooms of 500 people — way before her tour slate featured packed out stadiums. “Always from day one, I thought she was just an absolute phenomenon,” Bellamy said.
‘Succession’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards

“Stranger Things” and “Succession” were among the top winners at the 9th annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) awards on Saturday evening. The awards ceremony and reception took place at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400 attendees, including LMGI members, industry executives and press.
