Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’: How Fans Are Reacting so Far
Megan Thee Stallion released 'Traumazine' in 2022, with fans calling the new album 'so personal' and 'vulnerable.' Here's what we know about the release.
Megan Thee Stallion serves all the looks in new video for 'Her'
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the visual for her new Traumazine single, “Her.” And the stylishly minimal, black-and-white Colin Tilley-directed vid is giving Vogue vibes all around, both with Megan’s looks and ballroom dance moves.
Bring Me My Money: Megan Thee Stallion Blasts 1501’s Carl Crawford & J Prince’s Latest Claims
Megan Thee Stallion claps back at 1501's Carl Crawford and J Prince's latest slander and just wants her money.
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Black Twitter Accuses Tyler Perry of Blaming the Black Community for Whitney Houston’s Death
Tyler Perry is under fire on “Black Twitter” after he seemed to insinuate that the Black community played a part in the personal issues that led to Whitney Houston’s death. The late singer passed away at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Discusses The Last Piece Of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Her Passing
During a recent interview with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, discusses her newest album release ‘Traumazine’ juggling a crazy rap career and the loss of her mom. Megan’s mom, Holly Thomas, passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer. Thomas used to rap herself under the name “Holly-Wood” and helped steer her daughter’s early career. Sadly, Megan’s grandmother also passed away just weeks later. In the interview, she talks about the final piece of advice her mother gave her and how her mother’s death continues to affect her. “At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time,” she mused. “I didn’t even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it’s clicking to me, like who can I ask anything to?” Admitting that she hates to put people in her business “When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, ‘I just got to pray,’ because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?” Through tears she then went on to say When I would do something good, my mamma, would say “good job, that was good we did that.” admitting that she feels that she shouldn’t be crying by now when talking about her mom but also jokes through the tears. “But I know my mama she would say get your sh*t together.” Megan, a college graduate, and 5-time Grammy-winning rapper announced her mom’s death in a since-deleted Instagram post, tearfully recalling the last conversation she had with her mom and how her words get her through. “She was just like, ‘Just because I’m sick, you and T Farris, y’all don’t stop. Y’all need to go to L.A. and still do your show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. All right. I’m going to be back up here in a little bit.’ And then it was just over so quick and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do?’ She said, ‘Don’t stop,’ so then I just took that literally. And we’re here today,” she added.
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Ashanti Strikes A Pose In A Two-Piece Fendi Ensemble
Ashanti was spotted on Instagram rocking a two-piece Fendi look that we love!
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Tammy Rivera’s Family is Upset Waka Flocka Unfollowed Them on Social Media Amid Breakup
Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka’s split has been thoroughly discussed on social media. Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have been very open about their marriage on “What The Flocka.” One of their biggest obstacles was being able to move forward from Waka’s infidelities. In the past, Tammy has walked away from the marriage. And she called for a separation because she was tired of Waka being unfaithful. However, they decided to get back together. Tammy was hoping that therapy could help them get to the bottom of things. At times, it didn’t seem like Waka truly understood how much pain he caused Tammy. He also said that Tammy going through the public humiliation of taking him back made her a better person. Of course, Tammy felt this was a disrespectful opinion to have and share on television.
