Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of Migrants
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJ
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging Himself
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Montgomery Parks Announces September Special Events and Programs
Montgomery Parks has a full lineup of special events in September, including festivals, free salsa lessons, happy hours, and yappy hours to bring your furry friends along. There are events for all ages and interests. September Events in Montgomery Parks Include:. Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Celebration | September 3| 10...
City of Gaithersburg Goes Purple For The Month of September
In Celebration of National Alcohol and Drug Addiction/Mental Health Recovery Month, the City’s Homeless Services Division launches a “Gaithersburg Goes Purple” Campaign to bring awareness to the growing opioid epidemic, including a series of educational & commemorative events & activities throughout the month of September. The theme,...
Keno Bet Makes Silver Spring Man $60,000 Richer
An early-summer Keno bet put a Montgomery County man on the road to riches, leading him to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Aug. 26 to claim a $60,000 prize. The anonymous winner added the Super Bonus feature to his 8-spot wager on numbers 1, 11, 21, 31, 41, 51, 61 and 71. He bought his lucky $9 ticket on June 16 at J&S Liquors located at 10000 Liberty Road in Randallstown. The 2x Super Bonus multiplier for that game doubled the Silver Spring resident’s prize.His lucky Baltimore County retailer earned a $600 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.A new Keno Sprinkler promotion is now in progress through Sept. 11, giving players the chance to double or triple their winnings up to $100,000. If a ticket purchased during this period carries a Doubler or Tripler message, players can double or triple any prizes they win on the ticket.
Signage Up at Sweetgreen in Gaithersburg
Last October we let you know that Verizon Wireless, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg, was expecting to undergo renovations, but at the time employees told us they would be closing. Verizon has since moved within Crown, but we were told fast-casual salad restaurant Sweetgreen wouldnbe moving in to the space next. Signage has recently been erected. While we don’t have an expected opening date, we would anticipate an early 2023 opening.
OmniFun Gaithersburg to Reopen in Partnership With Frederick’s Me Land This Week
OmniFun Indoor Play Center, located at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, will be reopening on Friday, September 2nd. Two weeks ago we let you know that OmniFun would be reopening in partnership with Frederick’s Me Land. Me Land is an indoor playground located in Frederick, MD that opened in 2020. 20% off admission tickets will be available for the first week (9/2-9/8).
Current Planet Fitness Rockville to Close When New Rockville Location Opens
In July we let you know that Planet Fitness will be opening a new location at 5520 Randolph Rd in Rockville (Montrose Shopping Center) in the space that was formerly occupied by Gold’s Gym. Though an opening date has not yet been set, we were told today that the current Rockville location at 1776 E Jefferson St in Federal Plaza will close when the new location opens. The new location is currently under construction.
Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters
Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
Ever/Body to Open First Maryland Location in Cabin John Village
Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.
Update on Upcoming Lidl Location in Germantown
Last September we let you know that Lidl, a German international discount supermarket chain, was under contract to purchase the subject properties between Walter Johnson Road and Germantown Road and seeks to develop a Lidl Grocery Store with associated parking and open space areas. The Planning Board approved the Site Plan for the construction of the 30,000 square foot retail/service establishment, under certain conditions.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date For Germantown Location
Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location almost two years ago at Federal Plaza in Rockville. In November we let you know that the bakery, known for its long box of cookies, would be opening a second location– near Wegmans at The Shops at Seneca Meadows shopping center in Germantown. An opening date of Friday, September 9th has been posted on Google and was confirmed by an employee of the Rockville location on Wednesday evening.
Ninth Annual Montgomery County Free ‘Friendship Picnic’ to Celebrate Diverse Cultures and Faiths on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Wheaton
The ninth annual Montgomery County “Friendship Picnic” will again bring people of diverse cultures and faiths together to make new friends and discuss ways to build a stronger community. The free picnic will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Wheaton Regional Park. Wheaton Regional...
MDOT Launches Anti-Litter Campaign Urging Marylanders to Eliminate Trash on State Roadways
State spent $60 million during past 8 years to clean roadways;. When it comes to trash, #keepmarylandbeautiful and ‘Recycle’ or ‘Can It’. Per the Maryland Department of Transportation: Bottles. Food wrappers. Plastic bags. Cigarette butts. Cardboard boxes. Litter on Maryland roadways can take many different shapes and forms, but they all waste money and resources, and threaten the health of our environment.
Applications Now Being Accepted to Participate in the 2022 Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County is looking for colorful performing units and creative groups to march in the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade, which this year will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Silver Spring. Applications for units to participate are due on Sept. 19. The Montgomery County event is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the Washington metropolitan area.
Update on Two Water Main Breaks on Clopper Rd That Have Caused Parts of Gaithersburg and Germantown to Be Without Water
Latest update from WSSC: “Additional sections of pipe needing replacement. This is something we don’t know until we get into repairs. Water is estimated to be restored this evening. We know this is frustrating. We are working as quickly as possible 2 repair 2 large water main breaks.”
Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died
Victor Cascella, 62, of Gaithersburg has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
Press Release: Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes; Victim’s Identity Released
Update: The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
Notice of Street Construction – Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg
Per the City of Gaithersburg. The safety work on Watkins Mill Rd between Travis Ave & Whetstone Run Bridge will start Aug. 29. The Department of Public Works will conduct street striping & signage improvements on Watkins Mill Road between Travis Avenue & Whetstone Run Bridge. The safety work will consist of paint marking & signage improvements to the existing pavement. The work is anticipated to begin August 29, 2022, and continue for approximately three days, weather permitting.
Latest Update on Clopper Rd Water Mane Break, Some Residents Still Without Water
Water is estimated to be restored by this evening to residents affected by last night’s water main breaks in the 11500blk of Clopper Rd in Gaithersburg and the 12400blk of Clopper Rd in Germantown. Below are the latest updates:. There is currently a WSSC water station set up at...
Governor Hogan Honors International Overdose Awareness Day, Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Commemorate Lives Lost to Drug Overdoses
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that all flags in Maryland will be flown at half-staff today in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The occasion is observed annually on August 31st in remembrance of people around the world who have lost their lives to drug overdose and to help raise awareness regarding the substance use crisis.
Harriet Tubman Elementary Becomes 210th MCPS School
Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School became the 210th school in MCPS when it opened its doors to more than 450 students on Aug. 29, the first day of school. See the ribbon-cutting ceremony below. The Gaithersburg school features 99,893 square feet of learning space and opens with Prekindergarten–4th grades, with...
