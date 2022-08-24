According to a report, the Sedalia School District was part of an investigation into the amount of money spent on security and school resource officers. According to the district over the last five years Sedalia has spent more than $3,200,000 on security expenses, $724,000 of that spent last year. The breakdown last year includes $560,571.50 for security and payroll benefits, $51, 749.43 for security monitoring and among other items, new cameras, radios and tasers for officers.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO