Jefferson City highway ramp reopens early
Work that closed a busy highway ramp in north Jefferson City wrapped up about a week early Thursday. The post Jefferson City highway ramp reopens early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
msn.com
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
I-70 lane closures set for Missouri River bridge work
The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin daily lane closures next week on Interstate 70 as work continues on the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The post I-70 lane closures set for Missouri River bridge work appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crashes frequent on stretch of Highway 124 in Boone County
At least three people have been killed since January 2021 on Highway 124 between Fayette and Highway 63, the highway where four people were hurt in a crash Tuesday. The post Crashes frequent on stretch of Highway 124 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
vandalialeader.com
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
krcgtv.com
KYTV
Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser
A Centralia woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI, resisting arrest and careless driving after her vehicle hit a deputy's cruiser Wednesday night on Highway 63. The post Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Columbia Police host active shooter training Saturday afternoon
Columbia Police Department held two free active shooter training sessions Saturday. The post Columbia Police host active shooter training Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SCHOOL SAFETY PLAN INVESTIGATION IN SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTIRCT
According to a report, the Sedalia School District was part of an investigation into the amount of money spent on security and school resource officers. According to the district over the last five years Sedalia has spent more than $3,200,000 on security expenses, $724,000 of that spent last year. The breakdown last year includes $560,571.50 for security and payroll benefits, $51, 749.43 for security monitoring and among other items, new cameras, radios and tasers for officers.
Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
drugstorenews.com
Schnucks Express debuts in Columbia, Mo.
The 11,000-sq.-ft. section will offer traditional grocery items. Schnuck Markets has opened Schnucks Express in Columbia, Mo. Schnucks Express, which features its own entrance, but also is conveniently connected to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.
Columbia Missourian
New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
939theeagle.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagen was one of the three people allegedly shot by a 19-year-old from California. One victim...
kmmo.com
ANHYDROUS LEAK AT THE ARCHVIEW CARBONIC FACILITY IN MALTA BEND
The Archview Carbonic facility next to Mid-Missouri Energy suffered an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak early this morning, August 26. Anhydrous Ammonia is used to refrigerate carbon dioxide that is a by-product of ethanol production. The carbon dioxide is then sold by Archview. Malta Bend and Marshall Fire Departments responded to the...
Agreement between Columbia Public Schools and City of Columbia helps provide security at after-school events
The Columbia Public School has an agreement in place with the City of Columbia that provides school resource officers (SRO) during and after school hours. The post Agreement between Columbia Public Schools and City of Columbia helps provide security at after-school events appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
One in custody after deadly Fayette shooting
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Fayette on Thursday night. ABC 17 News crews saw crime scene tape and state and local police in the 500 block of N. Linn Ave. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells ABC...
