FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
thecomeback.com
Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
thecomeback.com
Reason why NFL can’t punish Aaron Donald revealed
On Thursday, a shocking video surfaced showing Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players after a fight broke out during a joint practice. But unlike Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who did the same thing during a game back in 2019, Donald will likely not be facing any punishment at all.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
thecomeback.com
Tyreek Hill reveals shocking criticism about Chiefs
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is with a new team this year after the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star receiver to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. And while Hill is clearly enjoying his new team and new quarterback, he doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the way his time in Kansas City ended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Jaguars waive veteran quarterback for 3rd time
The next time the Jacksonville Jaguars call, quarterback Jake Luton may want to just let it go to voicemail. He pretty much knows how it’s going to go by now. Luton, who was released by the Jaguars in mid-August only to be re-signed eight days later has now been released a second time this offseason. It’s also the third time overall that Jacksonville has parted ways with the 26-year-old.
thecomeback.com
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
thecomeback.com
Jessie Bates gets very honest about Bengals contract situation
Even though Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates is back and practicing with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily happy with his contract situation. The Bengals applied the franchise tag to Bates in March, even though the safety made it known that...
thecomeback.com
Richard Sherman has blunt take on 49ers QB situation
Thursday night, Richard Sherman debuted on the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. He didn’t hold back when talking about how the San Francisco 49ers have handled the quarterback situation between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Sherman played for the 49ers for three years so he could give some...
thecomeback.com
Jets coach responds to Denzel Mims’ surprising trade request
Wide receiver Denzel Mims has made it pretty clear that he wants to be traded away from the New York Jets, calling a trade the “only option” for him at this point. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to be ruling out Mims’ future with the team just yet.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Patriots camp star rookie WR undergoes surgery
The New England Patriots’ offense has looked rough in the preseason (like in their 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night), and they’re going to be without an electrifying rookie wide receiver for a while. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that New England rookie wide receiver...
NFL・
