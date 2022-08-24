The next time the Jacksonville Jaguars call, quarterback Jake Luton may want to just let it go to voicemail. He pretty much knows how it’s going to go by now. Luton, who was released by the Jaguars in mid-August only to be re-signed eight days later has now been released a second time this offseason. It’s also the third time overall that Jacksonville has parted ways with the 26-year-old.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO