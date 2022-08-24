Joseph E. “Sonny” Navarre, Jr.;93, passed away on August 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was a native of Gueydan, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 am. Burial and graveside services will be held at Gueydan Cemetery in Gueydan, LA at 2:00 pm.

