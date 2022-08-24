Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
Golf.com
Butch Harmon coached Greg Norman and Phil. And he has some thoughts on LIV.
LIV Golf players, Butch Harmon says, should stop the “BS” about playing for anything else other than money. And he has no issue where it comes from. And yes, he would take the amounts being offered if he were a player now. Phil Mickelson, whom Harmon once coached,...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Two more LIV Golf members have reportedly dropped out of antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour
On August 3, the Wall Street Journal originally reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Six days later, Carlos Ortiz withdrew his name from the lawsuit. Pat Perez announced during a phone interview August 19 that he, too, decided to remove his name. Now two more players have moved on.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows, Rory McIlroy's weird day and a pair of 64s among Thursday takeaways at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler started with a two-stroke lead in the staggered-start leaderboard at the Tour Championship. By day’s end, it had more than doubled to five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Scheffler birdied the final three holes to shoot 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club and improved...
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
Golf Digest
Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint
Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
FOX Sports
Cam Smith among PGA players reportedly defecting to LIV Golf
Cameron Smith, the world's No. 2-ranked player and 2022 Open champion, is reportedly among a new group of PGA Tour players set to defect to LIV Golf. Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale are also expected to join the new circuit, according to the report by ESPN on Saturday. The report said that Mito Pereira is also considering joining LIV.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebels set to have large presence at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
A large group of LIV Golf Tour players are set to play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as the DP World Tour continue its forgiving approach to the defectors. As pointed out by Jamie Weir from Sky Sports, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are on the entry list for the old European Tour's flagship event to be held at its flagship venue in September.
Golf.com
Trevor Immelman shares how he found out he was replacing Nick Faldo on CBS
Back in June, CBS announced long-time analyst Nick Faldo would be retiring from the network after 16 years with the company. Simultaneously, they announced 2008 Masters champ Trevor Immelman as his successor. “I’m excited about Trevor,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said at the time. “He’s a great team player,...
Golf.com
LIV Golf’s response to PGA Tour’s changes? One sentence — for now.
Jordan Spieth, in light of a host of changes to the PGA Tour’s schedule and how it pays its players, was asked whether the announcements would have come without LIV Golf, the controversial, Saudi-backed series. He admitted it was an impetus. “Well, I think certainly it’s impossible to not...
Golf.com
The benefits of using a mallet putter can be found in what they don’t do
If a golfer is searching for a new putter, chances are their current gamer isn’t behaving. Unless you’re a gear junkie of the highest order — or Hideki Matsuyama — no one is seeking out a new putter when everything is clicking. Consistency and confidence are two things every golf craves in large doses on the greens.
Golf.com
Star leaderboard, big money and LIV Golf: The biggest storylines for Sunday at the Tour Championship
After a stormy Saturday, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Co.. will have plenty of golf to play on championship Sunday at the Tour Championship. Third-round play, at 6:36 p.m. ET Saturday, was suspended for the second time due to lightning in the area, and the PGA Tour called play for the day shortly after 7 o’clock. Fourteen players, including leader Scheffler, will resume their third round at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: 1 key move that you can see in ‘every good golf swing’
If you’ve found yourself on GOLF.com, you’ve probably heard of the term weight shift by now. It happens in every golfer’s swing, no matter their level. Get it wrong, and it won’t just cost you power — it’ll make you more inconsistent, too. In...
Golf.com
‘The 18 weirdest holes I’ve ever seen you play’: Inside Rory McIlroy’s bizarre day
Rory McIlroy had just gotten home in two on the par-5 18th at East Lake Golf Club, when John Wood relayed a story. The longtime caddie-turned TV analyst had just overheard McIlroy’s bagman during Thursday’s Tour Championship first round, and Harry Diamond had summed things up better than anyone.
