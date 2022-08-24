ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds' Clue Remake Is Still Happening, Has Taken A Major Step Forward

By Adreon Patterson
 3 days ago

Since the Clue remake was first announced in 2018, there haven’t been too many updates outside of Ryan Reynolds starring in the whodunit . But all that changed as new developments recently were announced. Years after the remake stagnated, it is still happening, and just took a major step forward in production.

In an exclusive, Deadline reported The Lost City co-writer Oren Uziel has been tapped to re-write the original screenplay. Coming off the success of the action romantic-comedy, Uziel is stepping in to re-write the original draft from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It is unclear if the movie scribe will do a complete re-write or just re-work some scenes and characters.

Oren Uziel re-writing the Rhett Reese-Paul Wernick script isn’t the first change the Clue remake has faced since the film was announced. The remake was initially set to be released by Universal Pictures before being dropped . It was picked up by 20th Century Fox. Fox is still in the picture with eOne and Ryan Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort Productions overseeing the production. Jason Bateman was originally attached to direct the mystery film. Eventually, he left the Clue remake , citing his hiatus period from Netflix’s Ozarks not giving him enough time to shoot the film. After the Ozarks actor’s departure, it was announced that The Muppet director James Bobin would take Bateman’s place.

Ryan Reynolds has remained a consistent staple for the whodunit film despite all these changes. With the screenplay being rewritten, it will be a while before viewers find out who will join Reynolds amongst the colorful cast of characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohZMJ_0hTm7Rty00

(Image credit: Netflix)

With the whodunit genre seeing a revival thanks to films like Knives Out and The Girl on the Train , the time is now to deliver a Clue reboot. The original 1985 board game-to-screen adaptation became a cult classic through home video after being a critical and commercial disappointment upon its theatrical release. The board game movie featured an all-star cast, including  Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, and Lesley Ann Warren. The murder-mystery comedy set the tone for the genre after the audience wavered in its support for murder mysteries.

The Clue remake is just one of multiple upcoming projects Ryan Reynolds has in the works right now , including Deadpool 3 and an untitled project with John Krasinski. Of course, Reynolds seemed to be done with his acting break as he was seen working out with his trainer for the threequel .

But audiences won’t have to wait long to see the 45-year-old actor as he and Mythic Quest ’s Rob McElhenney document their purchase of a Welsh association football club in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham as seen in the surprising emotional trailer . The docuseries will premiere on August 24. With no new Ryan Reynolds films coming out soon, there are upcoming movies to look forward to in 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

