Fury Sets Deadline for Unification Bout With Oleksandr Usyk

The WBC heavyweight champion said promoters have until Sept. 1 to set up the fight.

Tyson Fury appears to be serious about returning to the boxing ring for at least one more match.

The WBC belt holder, who recently retired after defeating Dillian Whyte in April, posted on social media Wednesday that promoters have until Sept. 1 to set up a unification fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

“For all these suitors out there that want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days until September 1st to come up with the money, if not thank you very much, it’s been a blast, I’m retired,” Fury wrote, per The Guardian . “All offers submitted must be to my lawyer in writing with proof of funds, so let the games begin.”

The recent news from Fury (32–0–1, 23 KOs) comes after Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) defeated Anthony Joshua in a split decision on Saturday in a rematch between the two in Saudia Arabia to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. Shortly after Usyk’s win, Fury went on scorching rant, saying he would “annihilate” both fighters in a fight.

“To be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them was s----,” Fury said. “It was probably the [worst] heavyweight title fight I have ever seen. It was bull----. Come on. I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F—ing s----.

“Get your f—ing checkbook out, because ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever.”

Fury stated that he wanted £500m to secure a fight with Usyk in a TalkSport interview. However, promoter Frank Warren said meeting Fury’s monetary goal will be a challenge.

“It has to be much bigger than that [Usyk v Joshua II] because you’ve got two undisputed fighters and the first time the four belts have been on the line,” Warren said on TalkSport. “It’s a unique situation and what adds to it is that they are both undefeated.”

Earlier this month, Fury hinted at a return to the ring for a trilogy fight with fellow Englishman Derek Chisora. However, discussions about the potential bout have been halted.

While the Gypsy King appears to be all-in for the match, Usyk is excited for the opportunity. After his win on Saturady , Usyk said he does not believe that Fury has hung up his gloves forever.

“I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet,” Usyk said. “I’m sure. I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. And if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

