ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

By Jennifer Shutt
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1cc0_0hTm6w2A00

Protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after six weeks signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations.

Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance from July “goes well beyond” the text of the federal law, which he wrote “protects both mothers and unborn children, is silent as to abortion, and preempts state law only when the two directly conflict.”

The preliminary injunction, granted late Tuesday, applies only to Texas, members of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Christian Medical & Dental Associations. But the implications reverberated nationally.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the Biden administration would “continue to push to require hospitals to provide life-saving and health-preserving reproductive care.”

“Because of this decision, women in Texas may now be denied this vital care — even for conditions like severe hemorrhaging or life-threatening hypertension,” Jean-Pierre said. “It’s wrong, it’s backwards, and women may die as a result.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Hendrix, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, wrote that Texas state law and the federal law overlap “to a significant degree, allowing abortions in life-threatening conditions and for the removal of an ectopic or miscarried pregnancy.”

But in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end the nationwide, constitutional right to an abortion, Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance “purporting to remind providers of their existing… obligations to provide abortions regardless of state law.”

Hendrix wrote that the guidance from the federal government was “unauthorized” and that HHS issued the guidance “without the required opportunity for public comment.”

Federal law

The Texas case, as well as a separate case the U.S. Department of Justice filed against Idaho , revolve around the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA).

The 1986 law requires hospital emergency departments to assess patients to determine if they have an emergency medical condition, and if they do, health care providers must provide stabilizing treatment or transfer the patient if the hospital is unable to help them.

EMTALA defines an emergency medical condition as something that manifests with “acute symptoms of sufficient severity (including severe pain),” where a lack of immediate medical attention could place the patient “(or, with respect to a pregnant woman, the health of the woman or her unborn child)” in serious jeopardy, cause serious impairment to bodily functions, or serious dysfunction of any bodily function or part.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter released in July that the “under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care.”

“Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services, and that federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care,” Becerra continued. “Protecting both patients and providers is a top priority, particularly in this moment.”

Texas suit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Lubbock Division a few days later arguing EMTALA doesn’t guarantee access to abortion.

“On the contrary, EMTALA contemplates that an emergency medical condition is one that threatens the life of the unborn child,” Paxton wrote . “It is obvious that abortion does not preserve the life or health of an unborn child.”

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a separate lawsuit against Idaho earlier this month arguing one of its state laws on abortion, set to take effect Thursday, violated EMTALA.

The judge in that case is set to rule Wednesday.

The Idaho lawsuit is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to keep abortion legal in some circumstances after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The judge in the Texas lawsuit wrote in the Tuesday preliminary injunction that when comparing EMTALA with Texas law, the federal law was “materially broader.”

Hendrix wrote that federal guidance on EMTALA said “abortion may be required for emergency medical conditions that are likely to become emergent,” while Texas state abortion law “requires the condition to be present.”

Federal guidance, Hendrix wrote, would “require an abortion when the health of the pregnant woman is in serious jeopardy” while the Texas state law “limits abortions to when the medical condition is life-threatening, and [Texas law] goes further to expressly limit the condition to a physical condition.”

Federal guidance “also indicates that EMTALA may require an abortion when an emergency medical condition ‘could … result in a serious impairment or dysfunction of bodily functions or any bodily organ’” while Texas law “by contrast, requires the life-threatening physical condition to pose a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function,” Hendrix wrote.

“So, in addition to requiring a physical threat to life, [Texas law] requires both a greater likelihood and a greater severity than the Guidance’s interpretation of EMTALA does,” he wrote.

In the 67-page decision, the judge gave an example of a pregnant woman arriving at an emergency department with a “pregnancy-related emergency medical condition where, if she carries the child to term, the child will live but a serious impairment of a bodily function will result.”

Hendrix wrote that terminating the pregnancy would allow the pregnant patient to “retain the bodily function.” He then asked what type of health care the pregnant patient should be allowed to access.

“The physician could (1) abort the child — prioritizing the health of the mother over the life of the child — despite independent EMTALA obligations to the child; or (2) keep the child in gestation and fail to stabilize the mother’s emergency medical condition, causing her to lose the function. EMTALA provides no answers to this dilemma,” Hendrix wrote.

In such a situation, he wrote, “doctors must” decide how to provide medical care “in accordance with state law.”

Hendrix then denied the federal government’s request to dismiss the case and granted the preliminary injunction for Texas as well as members of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Christian Medical & Dental Association.

That ruling specifically said the federal government may not enforce its EMTALA guidance on abortion access in emergency medical situations, or its interpretation that federal law supersedes Texas state law on the issue.

The Texas attorney general’s office, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Christian Medical & Dental Association didn’t return requests for comment.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Wednesday that aims to help pregnant patients cover the cost of travel to access abortion health care, a senior administrative official said. The executive order does not protect access to abortion, which was overturned in late June by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court when it […] The post Biden to sign order on out-of-state abortion access appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a ban on semi-automatic firearms — the weapons used in multiple mass shootings during the last three months — on a near party-line vote. With the 217-213 vote, the bill, H.R. 1808, will head to the evenly divided Senate, but it’s unlikely to advance there, […] The post U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday released a longer list of pregnancy and fetal conditions that could allow a person to terminate a pregnancy even with Louisiana’s abortion ban in place.  The list defines what lawmakers characterized as a “medically futile” pregnancy – one that is expected to produce a child who could live […] The post These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Can adoption replace abortion? Experts say it’s a lot more complicated than it sounds

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.  For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the […] The post Can adoption replace abortion? Experts say it’s a lot more complicated than it sounds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
AUSTIN, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Pay for Louisiana Capitol security director will rival police chief compensation

Leaders in the Louisiana Legislature are expected to set a salary range by week’s end for the director of a new capitol security force. The compensation will be on par with what many police chiefs around the state make.  The director, who lawmakers hope to have hired before year’s end, will oversee as many as […] The post Pay for Louisiana Capitol security director will rival police chief compensation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Xavier Becerra
Louisiana Illuminator

Abort Offshore has a fervent founder — and doubters

Michael Kimbro wants his “conservative friends” to know he is white and that, while he was raised in Texas, he now lives in Manhattan with his “third, much younger, wife.” These are details Kimbro shared in a now-deleted blog post to convince others they should embrace the pro-abortion rights cause – or risk being “tricked […] The post Abort Offshore has a fervent founder — and doubters appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ADVOCACY
Louisiana Illuminator

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

With less than three months until the midterm election, many election officials across the United States say a continuing onslaught of violent threats makes them worried about their safety and that of their colleagues. The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Texas Attorney General#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#White House
Louisiana Illuminator

Indigenous Isle de Jean Charles residents move into new houses but mourn loss of home

GRAY – The smell of burning sage is strong walking through the door of Chris Brunet’s brand new house. He was insistent a Native American smudging ceremony take place before he, his niece and nephew move in, so he called his tribe’s traditional chief, Albert Naquin, to perform it.  “We have something that’s survived, and […] The post Indigenous Isle de Jean Charles residents move into new houses but mourn loss of home appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation

My mom began dating an obstetrician-gynecologist when I was in high school. While she always spoke openly about reproductive health care with me, our kitchen table conversations quickly turned into question and answer sessions with her new partner. When asked about his day, he described the differences in birth control methods, new technology for hysterectomies, […] The post Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Louisiana Illuminator

Inflation Reduction Act would push Louisiana to forefront of clean energy sector

Some policy experts believe Louisiana is one of the better positioned states to take advantage of clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress is expected to pass this week.  With $485 billion in new spending offset by $790 billion in revenue and savings, the legislation includes the nation’s largest ever investment in […] The post Inflation Reduction Act would push Louisiana to forefront of clean energy sector appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond.  In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Democrats in Congress press Biden to extend pause on student loans

WASHINGTON  — More than 100 congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the pause on student loan repayment beyond the Aug. 31 deadline. In a Thursday letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, U.S. Senate and House Democrats argue that due to inflation and an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, student […] The post Democrats in Congress press Biden to extend pause on student loans appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy