My disabled, 38-year-old son Graham Lacher’s June 6 disappearance in Bangor is old news as far as the media is concerned. For us it is fresh agony every day. Every day we leave our home in Belfast and head for Bangor—if we aren’t already up there, searching during the late/early/pre-dawn hours from a rented room. We have checked other areas of the state, but our focus remains here. Every day we believe we have a chance of finding him; every night we return without him.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO