Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
foxbangor.com
Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him
BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
foxbangor.com
Multiple juveniles arrested for assault
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police arrested multiple people in connection with an assault on a juvenile. Around 12:15 Friday afternoon, Fairfield Police responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted by several other juveniles at Mill Island Park. According to Officer Casey Dugas, investigating officers found a female had...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
WPFO
Robbery victim told to remove clothes and assaulted in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man told a victim to remove his clothes before assaulting and robbing him at gunpoint in Winslow. Police responded to report of an armed robbery on Abbott Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, the victim, suspect, and a woman all...
wgan.com
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
penbaypilot.com
Michael Hampton Design opens retail store in Rockport Village
Well-known interior designer Michael Hampton, who has led projects all over the United States, is opening a shop in Rockport Village under the name of Hampton & Co. The shop, at 25 Main Street in the heart of Rockport Village, will feature antiques, collectibles, fine art, and other objects of beauty from national and international sources. It will also serve as the office of Michael’s interior design business.
foxbangor.com
Cafe closes after three decades
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Quietside Cafe, owned by Ralph Reed and his wife Frances, has been a staple of the Southwest Harbor community for 27 years, offering delicious homemade baked goods and hosting charitable events for locals in the community. They relocated the store two years ago, and this...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
wabi.tv
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
Ellsworth American
Thank you, Ellsworth
My second summer as the executive director of Woodlawn is drawing to a close and I want to recognize the many people and organizations/businesses who have helped me make Ellsworth my home. I deeply appreciate The Grand for bringing their spirit and energy to our new stage, sponsored by the Forest Ridge Campground; to Camden National Bank for sponsoring the excellent Sunday Sounds music series that was supported by the generous folks operating Steamy Buddha, Precipice Coffee, Downeast Specialty Bakery, Morton’s Moo and Flexit Café. SVB Private sponsored all kids under 16 touring for free!
penbaypilot.com
Why I Think My Son is Still Alive
My disabled, 38-year-old son Graham Lacher’s June 6 disappearance in Bangor is old news as far as the media is concerned. For us it is fresh agony every day. Every day we leave our home in Belfast and head for Bangor—if we aren’t already up there, searching during the late/early/pre-dawn hours from a rented room. We have checked other areas of the state, but our focus remains here. Every day we believe we have a chance of finding him; every night we return without him.
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
Young Girl Assaulted on Maine Playground, Police Release Photos of Vehicle Seeking Help Locating Suspects
Maine Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle, and those who may have been in it, during an apparent assault that happened in Maine on Friday evening. WMTW News 8, is reporting that the alleged assault took place on Friday evening at about 7:30 when a...
