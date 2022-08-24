ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatine, IL

wgnradio.com

Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967

Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions.
947wls.com

2022 Christkindlmarket Dates and a new Aurora location announced

Is it too soon to be planning for the Christmas season?. Regardless, we now know the dates of all three Chicago Christkindlmarket locations this year. Set your calendars for November 18th, when the three Christkindlmarkets open for the 2022 holiday season. Returning this year is the usual Daley Plaza location...
wgnradio.com

Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine

Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them.
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Palatine: Harper College Radio Station & Second City Canine Rescue

This month's Your Hometown series brings us to Palatine, a great town located about 25 miles northwest of Downtown Chicago. This month brings us Erica Berger, the General Manager of the student run college radio station WHCM. On the second half of the show, Martha Lemke, the Medical and Operations Manager for Second City Canine Rescue.
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop's guide to choo choo's and cookies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored "The Beat Cop's Guide to Chicago Eats," reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids' meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
wgnradio.com

Homesellers in Chicago not slashing prices

Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter for Crain's Business Chicago, joins Jon Hansen to discuss the real estate market in Illinois. The two discuss higher property taxes, population loss, price expectations, and more!
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the 'Wizarding World' is coming to Illinois. "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" will open at Chicago's Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the "Harry Potter" books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
wgnradio.com

How Access Elevator is helping a family in need

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Access Elevator's VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about helping a family that has gone through tragedy make their house more accessible.
wgnradio.com

Manny's Deli celebrates 80 years of serving Chicagoans

Dan Raskin, 4th generation owner of Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to talk about their legacy of serving Chicagoans for 80 years and the new smoked pastrami sandwich they're serving in honor of the celebration.
WIFR

Shedd Aquarium offering free admission

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves' North Branch Trail system.
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry's history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the "By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst" exhibit to learn more about the quarry's history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
NBC Chicago

3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL

