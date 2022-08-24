ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Show_your_sources
3d ago

“Knowingly made false statements” !! Yeah, we know that your Country Club Republicans are all lying. They think that the rules don’t apply to them!

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

The trump crime syndicate. That wasn’t an administration it was a criminal gang. Unbelievable. We will be uncovering trump’s corruption for decades. So glad he’s no longer our president. Biden rocks. He’s gotten more done in his first 2 years than any president since LBJ . Amazing what old sleepy Joe has accomplished so far. Looking for forward to the next 6 years! VOTE BLUE FOR FREEDOM AND LIBERTY FOR ALL, NOT JUST SOME!

Wayne Jaeger
3d ago

This is reason for an arrest and barring him from running for office. Another of the REPUBLICAN'S finest.

Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'

The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
Vice

Oh, So Now It’s Bad to Take Hundreds of Classified Documents to Your House

What’s the point of being president of the United States if you can’t take hundreds of classified documents home with you when you leave?. Between documents the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, more handed over to the DOJ in June, and another batch taken in the FBI’s Aug. 8 search, the government has retrieved more than 300 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s possession, according to multiple reports.
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
NBC News

Sen. Lindsey Graham loses bid to delay testifying in Georgia Trump probe

A federal judge in Georgia on Friday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's latest attempt to escape a subpoena to testify before a grand jury investigating alleged election interference in the state. Lawyers for Graham, R-S.C., had asked Judge Leigh Martin May to temporarily block an order she issued earlier this week...
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
