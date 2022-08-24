What’s the point of being president of the United States if you can’t take hundreds of classified documents home with you when you leave?. Between documents the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, more handed over to the DOJ in June, and another batch taken in the FBI’s Aug. 8 search, the government has retrieved more than 300 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s possession, according to multiple reports.

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO