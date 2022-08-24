ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville Woman Fatally Stabbed by Spouse Who Dies Moments Later

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9s2R_0hTm6lZP00
social media

On Monday night, August 22nd, at about 8:30 p.m. Fayetteville police arrived to find Tanisha Raeford, 47, dead upon arrival in her home. Police spotted the suspect of the stabbing fleeing in a pickup truck and was believed to be Raeford’s husband.

Raeford’s husband, John Douglas, 53, was found about 30 minutes later involved in a crash that resulted in his death as well. It is reported that Douglas hit at least one parked logging truck. It is also speculated that he may have shot himself with this developing story.

Tanisha was co-owner of a successful home decor business and loved horse back riding

as well as making others around her smile. She will be remembered by many friends and family members.

Domestic violence has claimed the lives of too many beautiful black women. If you or anyone you know needs help please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting START to 88788.

Comments / 26

Vanessa Goins
2d ago

This broke my heart to read and hear. So sad and tragic how her life was suddenly taken. I didn't know her, she was beautiful. My heart, prayers, and condolences goes out to her children and entire family. R.I.P Beautiful Angel🙏🙏❤❤

Reply
19
1nojoker
2d ago

everyone got this game now days seems like. dishonesty and unfairness confused. lots of women make the wrong choices in men. So Sorry for Your Losses..My Condolences to the Victims Families ✌🏿🙏🏿❤️

Reply
6
Scoota
2d ago

So sick of seeing this type of mess happening...what is wrong with some ppl!!!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 charged in targeted’ Cross Creek Mall shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple shots fired calls were received from Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall parking lot on Thursday night. The next morning, Fayetteville police announced two suspects had been arrested in the shooting which was determined to not be random. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Cross Creek Mall shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. The Fayetteville Police Department said Jahrehl Malloy, 21, and Nyghil Kirk, 24, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and five counts of property damage. Both were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bonds.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
WRAL

Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
APEX, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment

Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
The Richmond Observer

POLICE: Bomb threat made at Rockingham Walmart

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a local retail store Friday afternoon. According to the Rockingham Police Department, someone grabbed a Walmart walkie-talkie and said there was a bomb in the store. Police and the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, which has since...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WITN

No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday. Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond. Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy