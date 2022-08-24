Fayetteville Woman Fatally Stabbed by Spouse Who Dies Moments Later

social media

On Monday night, August 22nd, at about 8:30 p.m. Fayetteville police arrived to find Tanisha Raeford, 47, dead upon arrival in her home. Police spotted the suspect of the stabbing fleeing in a pickup truck and was believed to be Raeford’s husband.

Raeford’s husband, John Douglas, 53, was found about 30 minutes later involved in a crash that resulted in his death as well. It is reported that Douglas hit at least one parked logging truck. It is also speculated that he may have shot himself with this developing story.

Tanisha was co-owner of a successful home decor business and loved horse back riding

as well as making others around her smile. She will be remembered by many friends and family members.

Domestic violence has claimed the lives of too many beautiful black women. If you or anyone you know needs help please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting START to 88788.