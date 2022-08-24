Animal cruelty case: 10 dead dogs found in cages and bags, dead German shepherd in garage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — In an investigation that began after a complaint of foul odor, police found 10 dead dogs in cages and bags at a Bakersfield home and another dead dog, a German shepherd, at another residence, according to a newly-released court filing.

The 10 dead dogs were in a home in the 100 block of Bernard Street, 26 live animals were found without access to food and water at a home on Centennial Court and seven animals — including the dead German shepherd — were located at a home on Oakencroft Drive, according to the filing.

All three locations are associated with Annie Schreiber, who pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 14 counts of felony animal abuse and was ordered held on $140,000 bail. Her next hearing is in October.

It’s alleged Schreiber was running an illegal boarding operation.

The homes were searched Aug. 11 by police and Animal Control officers. In all, there were 11 dead dogs, three live cats and 29 live dogs. The surviving animals were suffering from neglect, police said.

The investigation began after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from the Bernard Street home.

