ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Animal cruelty case: 10 dead dogs found in cages and bags, dead German shepherd in garage

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGw1D_0hTm6XA700

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — In an investigation that began after a complaint of foul odor, police found 10 dead dogs in cages and bags at a Bakersfield home and another dead dog, a German shepherd, at another residence, according to a newly-released court filing.

The 10 dead dogs were in a home in the 100 block of Bernard Street, 26 live animals were found without access to food and water at a home on Centennial Court and seven animals — including the dead German shepherd — were located at a home on Oakencroft Drive, according to the filing.

All three locations are associated with Annie Schreiber, who pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 14 counts of felony animal abuse and was ordered held on $140,000 bail. Her next hearing is in October.

It’s alleged Schreiber was running an illegal boarding operation.

Woman facing plethora of animal abuse charges pleads ‘not guilty’

The homes were searched Aug. 11 by police and Animal Control officers. In all, there were 11 dead dogs, three live cats and 29 live dogs. The surviving animals were suffering from neglect, police said.

The investigation began after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from the Bernard Street home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman facing felony animal cruelty charges lived abusive childhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Locked in cages, fed coins and insulin-laced milk, that’s how Annie Schreiber, the woman who allegedly ran an unlicensed pet boarding business where dozens of animals faced negligence’s, described her childhood in a 2019 episode of ‘Dr.Phil.’ “Everything I know I learned through court documents,” Schreiber said in the clip. “Shauna […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs

By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
DELANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cages#German#Centennial Court#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
EARLIMART, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesungazette.com

Tulare County Animal Services carries on through ruff times

TULARE COUNTY – Despite the chaos of increasing call volume and intake numbers at Tulare County Animal Services, the staff is holding the line while finding homes for hundreds of stray animals. In the past year, Tulare County Animal Services has seen the need for their services disproportionately rise...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to 14 counts of felony animal cruelty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed 14 counts of felony animal cruelty against a woman accused of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found. Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon and Judge Chad Louie ordered her held on $140,000 bail — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate called associate, used pepper ball powder to escape: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Lerdo Jail in custody on charges including attempted murder planned an escape earlier this month by using another inmate’s PIN to call an associate on the outside, according to a court filing. A probable cause declaration says Marcos Rosales told the associate to meet him Aug. 9 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy