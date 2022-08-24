ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,413 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 25. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, NJ
City
Florham Park, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Coronavirus
City
Hanover, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Health
NJ.com

3 N.J. men infected with West Nile Virus, 1 remains hospitalized, officials say

Three New Jersey men tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this year, marking the state’s first cases of the disease in 2022, state officials announced Thursday. The men tested positive in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties, according to a joint statement from the state departments of health, agriculture and environmental protection. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. As of Thursday, one remained hospitalized and the other two were recovering at home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County

I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Lincoln Park 3#Borough Of Morris
Daily Voice

Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County

A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said. The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said. The train departed Newark Penn...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
beckersasc.com

New Jersey medical office building sold

A medical office building in Fair Lawn, N.J., has been sold, roi-nj.com reported Aug. 26. The property is two stories and 25,944 square feet. 2300 RT 208 sold the building to TYH Acquisition. NAI James E. Hanson represented both parties in the transaction. "Medical office buildings that have long-term, in-place...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods

An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

Some New Jersey schools already back in session

CHATHAM, N.J. -- It's back to school for some kids in New Jersey, although most will return after Labor Day.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on what the new school year will look like.Chatham is one of a handful of school districts that start back up before September, and despite what it says on the calendar, it felt like the start of the new school year, with mixed emotions."They really want to go back. Actually, we're happy to go back, too," one parent said."It was fun because I got to hang out with my friends," one student said."I don't want to...
CHATHAM, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy