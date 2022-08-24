Read full article on original website
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,413 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 25. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Sussex County reports 85 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 19 to Friday, August 26 there were 85 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,796 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-141 and 0...
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
3 N.J. men infected with West Nile Virus, 1 remains hospitalized, officials say
Three New Jersey men tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this year, marking the state’s first cases of the disease in 2022, state officials announced Thursday. The men tested positive in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties, according to a joint statement from the state departments of health, agriculture and environmental protection. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. As of Thursday, one remained hospitalized and the other two were recovering at home.
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County
I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County
A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said. The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said. The train departed Newark Penn...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads
The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
New Jersey medical office building sold
A medical office building in Fair Lawn, N.J., has been sold, roi-nj.com reported Aug. 26. The property is two stories and 25,944 square feet. 2300 RT 208 sold the building to TYH Acquisition. NAI James E. Hanson represented both parties in the transaction. "Medical office buildings that have long-term, in-place...
Morris County Sheriff reminds everyone that schools are opening and drive safely
NEW JERSEY – As summer draws to a close and the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that school districts are opening and has provided several safe driving tips for residents. “Folks, let’s be cognizant that our kids are...
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Man sentenced to 20 years in state prison for drug, gun crimes in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been sentenced to 20 year in state prison for drug and gun crimes, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Ismael Lorenzo, Jr., 36, formerly of Victory Gardens was sentenced on August 25 before Judge Stephen J. Taylor...
Man charged after cursing at people, refusing to listen to police commands in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 55-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged earlier this month after allegedly cursing at people and then refusing to listen to police commands in Flemington Borough, police said. On August 11, at around 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wawa for...
Some New Jersey schools already back in session
CHATHAM, N.J. -- It's back to school for some kids in New Jersey, although most will return after Labor Day.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on what the new school year will look like.Chatham is one of a handful of school districts that start back up before September, and despite what it says on the calendar, it felt like the start of the new school year, with mixed emotions."They really want to go back. Actually, we're happy to go back, too," one parent said."It was fun because I got to hang out with my friends," one student said."I don't want to...
NJ state troopers save suicidal man with knife during traffic stop in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Troopers from Troop “B” Washington Station recently rescued a man who had threatened to take his life during a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 in Washington Township, state police said. Troopers received an attempt to locate call for a driver...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
