CHATHAM, N.J. -- It's back to school for some kids in New Jersey, although most will return after Labor Day.CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on what the new school year will look like.Chatham is one of a handful of school districts that start back up before September, and despite what it says on the calendar, it felt like the start of the new school year, with mixed emotions."They really want to go back. Actually, we're happy to go back, too," one parent said."It was fun because I got to hang out with my friends," one student said."I don't want to...

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO