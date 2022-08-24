Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
UpNorthLive.com
Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City girl named as a youth ambassador with Toys for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City girl has been names as a youth ambassador by the national Toys for Tots campaign. Piper Shumar, 11, was named as an ambassador "for her contributions to help kids at Christmas," Toys for Tots announced on Thursday. Shumar is one of 29...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City State Park to get over $6 million in funding
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- $250 million of America Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to state parks across Michigan to help rehabilitate and modernize outdated parks. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these funds will help with $300 million infrastructure backlog the DNR has. Another story:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
116th Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair underway
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 116th Emmet and Charlevoix Fair is underway. The fair began Tuesday and features rides, food and livestock. Similar story: 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage. While a rainy Thursday brought attendance down, people still came out to enjoy everything the fair has...
UpNorthLive.com
Travel trailer and dump trailer stolen in Cheboygan County, sheriff says
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said they're seeking information on a stolen dump trailer and travel trailer. The dump trailer was stolen from Andy's Gas Station in Hebron Township, sometime between the late afternoon of August 12 and the early afternoon of August 13, the sheriff's office said.
UpNorthLive.com
Art Baur Memorial Celebrity Shuffleboard Tournament underway
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Local celebrities from across Grand Traverse County met their matches at the local senior center for a friendly game of shuffleboard. The 26th annual Art Baur Memorial Celebrity Shuffleboard Tournament is hosted on the oldest courts in the state. Previous story: Rally held in...
UpNorthLive.com
Swingshift and the Stars: 15th and final season kickoff
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Swingshift and the Stars will announce who will be dancing for its 15th and final season. Three new sets of dancers will be revealed Thursday evening along with three non-profits which will benefit from this community event. Since 2008, Swingshift and the Stars has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City improvement plan looks to create safer intersection
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A part of Traverse City's Improvement Plan is impacting a neighborhood street with hopes to create a safer intersection for pedestrians. Jefferson and Madison Avenues is a two way stop near Munson Medical Center. Similar story: US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day.
UpNorthLive.com
Hickory Hills seeks public's input on potential developments
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Hickory Hills Recreation Area is asking for the public's input on potential developments. Hickory Hills is continuing a feasibility study for designated mountain biking trails, as part of an effort to develop the area into a four-season recreational park. Prior story: Hickory Hills...
UpNorthLive.com
Hometown Highlights 8/26/22
Check out our latest edition of Hometown Highlights as we usher in the first Friday night of the season. Check out highlights from the following games:
Comments / 0