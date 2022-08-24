ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

UW Medicine study to screen pets of people diagnosed with monkeypox

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QScGy_0hTm5GMn00

Owners of dogs, cats, ferrets, rats, mice, and hamsters who have tested positive for monkeypox in King County are invited to have their animals screened for the virus as part of a new study, UW Medicine announced Wednesday.

The Monkeypox and Pets Study is currently underway in the University of Washington’s Center for One Health Research, directed by Dr. Peter Rabinowitz.

The study does not include birds or reptiles, UW Medicine said.

“We’re enrolling households where someone has been diagnosed with monkeypox,” Rabinowitz said. “Our team can go out and provide free testing of the animals and be able to tell with this study how big a problem this is.

“We don’t have any evidence at this point that a pet could infect a human (with monkeypox), but it just means that we should be cautious and take reasonable precautions at this point.”

UW Medicine said that pet owners can reduce the chances of infecting their pets by washing their hands often and by not sharing bowls and dishes with their animals. It also advised that kissing pets can put both the owner and the animal at risk.

According to UW Medicine, the Center for One Health Research previously tracked household transmission of COVID-19 between people and their pets, finding that about 40% of pets tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. “That suggested that the pets had been infected by exposure to their virus-carrying owners,” UW Medicine said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hiring fair held for Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in Renton

Washington continues to welcome Afghan and Ukrainian refugees to the state. On Friday and Saturday, local businesses participated in a job fair to help a group of refugees transition to their new communities. “I am very happy that I am here,” said Bashir Amani, an Afghan refugee. He’s eager...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Health
King County, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
King County, WA
Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Uw Medicine#Birds#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Saturday. According to police, at 6:03 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Bradford Street for reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Day 2 of no classes for Kent School District as bargaining continues

KENT, Wash. — Friday was the second day of no school for students in the Kent School District, this as the union and the district have yet to reach an agreement. “Please be prepared to make alternate arrangements for Monday, August 29, for potential continued school closure. We will notify you as soon as possible if schools will remain closed or will reopen.”
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
126K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy