Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Fair To Go For Three Consecutive Weekends; Nelly and Styx to Hold Concerts
The 2022 Maryland State Fair started on Thursday, August 25th at the Timonium fairgrounds (2200 York Rd. Lutherville-Timonium, MD). The schedule is different this year, focusing more on weekends by opening Thursdays through Sunday (and on Labor Day) for three consecutive weekends with the last day on Sunday, September 11th (opening hours are available below). Rap superstar Nelly, legendary rock band Styx and country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina will also be performing at an event called the “2022 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at The Maryland State Fair.” The concerts do require separate tickets.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 25
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summertime fun continues across Maryland, and it is a great time for dads and moms to spend special moments while fishing with children and making memories that will last a lifetime. Remember to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast for excessively hot weather, and help...
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity
Hi Everyone! Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again. (Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!) The reason today will be a bit more...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nelly, Styx to perform live at this year's Maryland State Fair
The 2022 Live On Track Concert series kicks off September 9, when multi-Grammy winning rapper Nelly takes the stage at 7:30pm.
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
theracingbiz.com
Maryland sire Imagining euthanized
Imagining (Giant’s Causeway x Daydreaming, by A.P. Indy) was euthanized on August 23 due to complications from colic. The 14-year-old stallion was under the care of veterinarians at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, PA. Surgery was attempted but the extent of the damage was too severe. The decision...
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
fox5dc.com
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
Nottingham MD
Essex man claims winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY prize
ESSEX, MD—He’s definitely a scratch-off man, a Baltimore County medical supplies salesman insisted to Maryland Lottery officials after claiming $50,000 worth of FAST PLAY luck he recently encountered. Noting that his big score did not come by way of a scratch-off, the Essex man said he changed his game because “it felt like the right time to switch things up.”
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
fox5dc.com
Major construction on Blue, Yellow lines to start next month
Metro is encouraging customers to begin planning for major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines that starts Sept. 10 and will continue through May 2023. Starting Sept. 10, work will begin to fix the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge, and advance the improvements necessary to open the future Potomac Yard Station later in the fall.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Comments / 0