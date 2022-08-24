ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?

The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Community Recreation Center

Renovations at the new Mentor Community Recreation Center are moving along and we look forward to opening later this year. Residents are excited to take advantage of the new facility and we have received a number of questions. Here are some answers to those that are most frequently asked. When...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

County officials must act now to protect youth in their custody: Tricia L. Kuivinen

CLEVELAND -- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cuyahoga County, a local foster youth advocacy organization, calls on Cuyahoga County leaders and elected officials, including County Executive Armond Budish, to respond more effectively to the growing placement and safety crisis resulting from foster youth being housed at the Jane Edna Hunter office building. The building’s namesake, Jane Edna Hunter, a prominent Black social worker and attorney from Cleveland, would be appalled at the apathy currently being demonstrated towards vulnerable children in the county’s care. CASA of Cuyahoga County categorically rejects the premise that nothing can be done to address this crisis, and would like to offer some concrete recommendations.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
BEREA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable

An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
BROOKLYN, OH
