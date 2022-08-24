Read full article on original website
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
Cleveland Community Police Commission candidate critical of selection process
Two candidates have expressed concerns to News 5 investigators about transparency and when the new commissioners can get to work.
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Mentor Community Recreation Center
Renovations at the new Mentor Community Recreation Center are moving along and we look forward to opening later this year. Residents are excited to take advantage of the new facility and we have received a number of questions. Here are some answers to those that are most frequently asked. When...
County officials must act now to protect youth in their custody: Tricia L. Kuivinen
CLEVELAND -- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cuyahoga County, a local foster youth advocacy organization, calls on Cuyahoga County leaders and elected officials, including County Executive Armond Budish, to respond more effectively to the growing placement and safety crisis resulting from foster youth being housed at the Jane Edna Hunter office building. The building’s namesake, Jane Edna Hunter, a prominent Black social worker and attorney from Cleveland, would be appalled at the apathy currently being demonstrated towards vulnerable children in the county’s care. CASA of Cuyahoga County categorically rejects the premise that nothing can be done to address this crisis, and would like to offer some concrete recommendations.
John Carroll University student and owner of 440 Kicks donates over 100 pairs of shoes to kids in need
CLEVELAND — Over 100 kids received new Nike shoes ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to one local entrepreneur. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hayden Speeth, John Carroll University junior and the owner/founder...
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
Safety reform group launches TimeDone Ohio to help Clevelanders rebuild lives after convictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 1,500 restrictions are placed on people with convictions in Ohio, according to a study from the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences of Conviction. Even after people with records finish their sentences and pay restitution, court costs and fines, the conviction still lingers with them as...
Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
Looking for your thoughts on local issues for which you’d like to see polling: Letter from the Editor
We feel like we have a good handle on how this region feels through the thousands of responses each month to questions we put on the table through text messages, stories and podcasts. More than 1,550 people subscribe to text messages I send out each weekday morning about stories we...
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable
An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
We need bigger, bolder health care innovation. Ohio is posed to deliver: Chris Berry and David Sylvan
CLEVELAND -- In late July, we hosted the inaugural Ohio HealthTech Summit. Co-presented by our respective organizations, OhioX and University Hospitals Ventures, it brought together some of the best minds our state has to offer in health care innovation. The summit came at an important time. The United States is...
Lee Weingart’s ‘Rollback and Freeze’ tax plan for seniors promises relief only new state legislation could deliver
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For months, Republican Lee Weingart has been campaigning to become the next county executive on a promise he may not be able to keep. “When I am County Executive, we will freeze the property tax bills for seniors on fixed incomes,” he has repeatedly promised, including in a Tweet on June 22.
Cleveland apartment to fill void for young adults experiencing homelessness
The 50-unit apartment building in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood is designed for transition age youth (TAY) between 18-24 years old who have been experiencing homelessness.
Icebreaker demonstration wind farm proposed for Lake Erie has ‘new lease on life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that legal obstacles to the Icebreaker project have been removed, efforts to construct the demonstration wind farm in Lake Erie have started up again, and proponents are hopeful that conditions are now ripe for success. “We have a new lease on life,” said Ronn Richard, CEO...
Cleveland’s new Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from crashes on city street by 2032
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After four years of detailed work, Cleveland officials are ready to seek approval on Friday from the City Planning Commission for Vision Zero Action Plan, a plan aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on city streets by 2032. “It’s aggressive, but we...
