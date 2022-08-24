Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia taking over in right field for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia will operate in right field after Ronald Acuna Jr. was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup versus Cardinals' left-hander Jordan Montgomery, our models project Heredia to score 5.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
numberfire.com
Ryan O'Hearn starting Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. O'Hearn is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen in Pirates' Friday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allen is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Allen for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Eduardo Escobar (oblique) activated, in lineup Saturday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the orde versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Escobar for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura hitting sixth in Milwaukee's Friday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura is starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura will man second base after Kolten Wong was rested at home versus Cubs' left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Hiura to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models proejct Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock hitting fifth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock will man right field after Gavin Sheets was given the night off in Chicago. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will take over in left field after Joey Gallo was benched versus Miami's right-hander Tommy Nance. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Will Smith batting cleanup for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Smith will take over catching duties after Austin Barnes was benched in Miami. In a matchup against Tommy Nance, our models project Smith to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Chavis for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Ty France in Mariners' lineup on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. France is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project France for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.4...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
Comments / 0