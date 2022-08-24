Brandy made the impossible possible with 'Cinderella'

This week's edition of The 912 highlights the 1997 adaptation of "Cinderella" and features lactation consultant Shawntay Gadson.

I didn't relate to Cinderella in any way for a moment in time, but I can say now that it was probably one of my favorite fairytale adaptations. From "Ella Enchanted" with Anne Hathway to "Another Cinderella Story" with Hilary Duff, some of my favorite movie moments as a child was seeing the same story play out with a twist.

It wasn't until Brandy held the titular role of Cinderella that I could finally relate in some way to the young woman turned princess. I don't remember the first time I watched the movie; it came out a year before I was born. But I do remember admittedly being confused about how Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber produced a Filipino son, haha.

But beyond that, I was happy to see a Black girl as Cinderella — the first one at that. At the time, I always used to wear braids, so seeing Brandy wear her signature style as the princess was a significance I didn't realize till later on. And I think every aspect of the movie didn't hit me until I was old enough to realize the power of the color-blind casting, the magic of the soundtrack and the significance of the late and great Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother.

Pulse of the 912

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month and August 25-31 has been declared Black Breastfeeding Week. I chat with lactation consultant and owner of Glow Lactation Services Shawtay Gadson about the racial disparities that exist with breastfeeding, existing support for mothers and the push to remove obstacles to breastfeeding in the workplace.

Laura Nwogu: Black Breastfeeding Week is this week. You, along with some other local organizers, have been doing a lot of work to increase awareness of the disparities that discourage breastfeeding by Black mothers, especially in Chatham County. Can you talk about some of those disparities and give insight into why they exist?

Shawntay Gadson: "I would say some of the disparities and why they exist are lack of diversity in the lactation field, support, and education within the community. Also, lack of access to professional support."

LN: How does that obstacle affect not only the mothers but the babies as well?

SG: “It affects Black mothers and babies because the breastfeeding rates are low because Parents don't have support. Or they don't have education and that foundation early on. We want to get pre-education. We want them to get support prenatally, and that's what we're trying to do with the REACH (the CDC's Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health) grant — creating space for Black moms to have a voice and get education early on.”

LN: Speaking about the REACH grant, how was it pushed forward the efforts to remove those obstacles with breastfeeding, especially in the workplace?

SG: “Dr. Nandi Marshall and other team members on the REACH grant are helping create spaces for offices and community members in Chatham County. So, if they want to be a part of it, if they want to join, if they want to be a breastfeeding-friendly place, we're looking at their location and helping them set up a breastfeeding space for their parents so that way, they have access to a place to breastfeed or place the pump while they're at work. If they can pump or maintain that breast milk while they're at work, they're less likely to miss work.”

LN: And what does breastfeeding in the workplace look like right now?

SG: “In some places, they don't have access to a place to breastfeed or pump, so they are having to go in little, small rooms. Most of the time, moms feel uncomfortable and we notice that the supply suffers. In some workplaces, parents don't even have access at all, so we're trying to reach out to local community offices, and let them know that we want to help support them and give them access to create new spaces.”

LN: Let’s talk about the baby formula shortage. It led to a lot of questions about why the U.S. doesn’t provide more support for breastfeeding, and then there were also some people asking why mothers just don't breastfeed. But it's more complicated than that. Can you put into perspective how issues like the baby formula shortage can affect mothers?

SG: “That saying, ‘why won't moms just breastfeed?’ If only it was that easy, right? I always say, we can support, educate and encourage, but at the end of the day, it’s that mom's personal choice and we want to support them no matter what their efforts are. So we can't just say why they won't breastfeed because some moms just can't breastfeed, and we want to support them. We don’t ever want to put them down. We do want to continue to educate and let parents know they have access to support throughout their breastfeeding journey.”

LN: What are some of the support systems that they can look out for, especially Black mothers?

SG: “I would say support groups that are available via social media. I also offer Mommy Moments, and that's available monthly, that they can be a part of. Moms can sign up for mommy moments on my website www.glowlactation.com. It's a space where a Black mom comes on and tells her story, and then everyone else is asking her questions. So it's nice to hear someone else who's been through what you're going through. That support means everything and just getting that education earlier on.

“And also the whole family gets an education. So, not just the mom or the dad, but we want grandma to come to the prenatal meetings too because they need that education too. It's nice when we can kind of let them know that these are the benefits of breastfeeding. Breast milk is medicine. I tell all my parents this. You’re giving your baby medicine. This medicine is unique to your baby. So it's nice to provide that education to the whole family and not just that one person.”

LN: And can you talk a little bit more about those benefits to breastfeeding?

SG: “It provides antibodies for your baby and reduces certain illnesses and diseases. Also, it saves time and money, so because you can breastfeed anywhere. It's definitely so many benefits to breastfeeding.”

LN: We have National Breastfeeding Month, but why is it important to have this focus of Black Breastfeeding Week?

SG: “I would say it’s important because it was created to help end racial disparity in the breastfeeding rates, because historically Black breastfeeding rates have always been low. So, it's important that we get those resources and support in the community and let them know they're not alone, and Black women do breastfeed. And there are other women out there that look like you that also breastfeed.”

LN: And my final question that I end off with everyone for the newsletter is: why do you love the 912?

SG: “I love Savannah, for its historic sites. I just love going downtown and seeing all the history.”

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

